"Only 16, keep an eye on her" - Chris Evert praises Mirra Andreeva after Russian beats Ons Jabeur to reach 2024 Australian Open 3R

Former WTA World No. 1 Chris Evert has praised Mirra Andreeva and stated that fans should keep an eye on her exploits.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Andreeva locked horns with Bernarda Pera in the first round and emerged with a well-deserved 7-5, 6-2 win. At Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 17, she stunned sixth seed Ons Jabeur by registering a 6-0, 6-2 win, her first against a Top 10 player.

While Andreeva was all smiles after defeating Jabeur, her emotions were in stark contrast to 12 months ago, when the then 15-year-old was in tears after losing to Alina Korneeva in the Australian Open girls final at the same venue.

In her main draw debut at the Melbourne Major, Andreeva has reached the third round. This is the third time she has reached the Round of 32 at a Grand Slam after Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.

18-time Major winner Evert took to social media to praise the Russian, remarking on her achievements despite being just 16 years old.

"Mirra Andreeva is GOOD... Only 16, keep an eye on her!" she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

"I honestly didn't expect that from myself" - Mirra Andreeva on her win against Ons Jabeur

Mirra Andreeva in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva is now the first player aged 17 or younger to defeat a Top 10 player at the Australian Open since Coco Gauff defeated Naomi Osaka in 2019. She is also the second-youngest player in the Open Era to concede three games or fewer against a Top 10 seed at a Grand Slam.

Jelena Dokic is the youngest player to do so, after defeating the then-World No.1 Martina Hingis 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships in 1999.

After the comprehensive win against Jabeur, Andreeva disclosed that she was nervous going into the match as she has always looked up to the Tunisian. She also said she exceeded her own expectations with how she took control of the proceedings.

"I was really nervous before the match, because I'm really inspired by Ons, by the way she plays. In the first set, I showed amazing tennis. I honestly didn't expect that from myself. I just wanted to go and play on this big court for the second time, just to enjoy tennis, just to enjoy the time, and I did," she said in her on-court interview.

The 16-year-old will next take on Diane Parry, who beat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-2 in the second round.