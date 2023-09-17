"Only in America, the land of scaredy-cats with guns" - Martina Navratilova reacts to shooting incident in Washington

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently reacted to a tragic shooting incident that occurred in Washington, where a man lost his life while attempting to control traffic to ensure the safe passage of a deer.

On September 7, Dan Spaeth was standing outside his home in Snohomish County with his wife. They were attempting to slow down traffic and warn the passing drivers about deer crossing the road. Unfortunately, Spaeth became the victim of a single gunshot fired by Dylan Picard, 22, who was driving by.

Picard later admitted to the sheriff's department that he had been gripped by fear after encountering Spaeth and his wife on the street, prompting him to discharge the firearm in an attempt to frighten the couple.

Reacting to the news, Martina Navratilova took to social media to express her thoughts, highlighting that America's vulnerability to fatal shootings stems from the combination of fearful individuals who possess firearms and the potential for accidental discharges.

"I mean… only in America. The land of scaredy-cats with guns…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Now it’s the Big 4" - Martina Navratilova after Coco Gauff’s triumph at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff pictured with the 2023 US Open trophy

According to Martina Navratilova, the long-standing WTA Big 3 has undergone a significant shift, evolving into a formidable Big 4. She firmly believes that Coco Gauff has ascended to the elite group, joining the ranks of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 US Open last week by defeating Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Swiatek's journey came to an end in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, while Rybakina succumbed to defeat in the third round.

"She will win double-figure majors if she stays fit. We were talking the big three. Now it’s the big four. It’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff," Martina Navratilova told Sky Sports.

"She has no pressure on her now because now she’s won this one, so the expectations have been met. I think the confidence that she’ll get from this, she’s just getting started," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion further elaborated on Coco Gauff's exceptional performance in the final against the current World No. 1, Sabalenka, highlighting the American's remarkable comeback in the second set.

"Now she’s got some time to get better. Neither player played their best tennis but Coco played the best tennis when she needed to get back into the match in the second set," Martina Navratilova said.

"In the third set she played smart. She didn’t give Sabalenka anything to hit. Just see how much it meant to her. You have to trust yourself that you can put it together," she added.