"Only the beginning" - Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on the Australian's resurgence in 2022 

Nick Kyrgios has reflected on his incredible 2022 season, which concluded on Friday following his doubles loss in the ATP Finals.

The Aussie had a fantastic season, reaching his first Grand Slam final in singles at Wimbledon and finishing with a 37-10 win-loss record. He also demonstrated his brilliance in doubles alongside his partner and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The pair won the Australian Open and qualified for the ATP Finals under the Grand Slam championship provision.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lost their first match in Turin, fought back in the second, and went into their final round-robin match needing a win to advance to the semifinals. However, they were beaten by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7,6(4), 7-6(4).

The World No. 22 took to Instagram soon after to share a few memorable photos from his 2022 season, saying that he hoped everyone "enjoyed the show."

“Been on my grind this year. Hope you all enjoyed the show,” Kyrgios captioned his post.

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi commented on the post, writing:

“Only the beinning.”

Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to play in the World Tennis League

Although Nick Kyrgios' season is officially over, he will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League for team Eagles alongside Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu, and Andreas Seppi.

The 2022 World Tennis League, which will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24, will feature some of the world's best ATP and WTA players.

The participants will be divided into four teams, with each team consisting of two men and two women (three in some cases). The teams have been named: Falcons, Hawks, Kites, and Eagles.

Across the six-day tournament, teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams will go head-to-head on the final day to determine the winner.

Kyrgios' Eagles are set to face the Kites on the first day, with the Aussie squaring off against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the singles match.

