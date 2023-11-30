Ben Shelton recently shared his feelings about his father Bryan Shelton earning an ATP Awards nomination alongside the coaches of Novak Djokovic and three other top players.

Ben Shelton’s father Bryan, a former tennis player, scripted a decent career as a pro. He collected two ATP titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 55.

Following his competitive retirement, Bryan Shelton took up coaching. His most notable positions were being the National coach of the USTA, and the head coach of Georgia Tech women’s tennis team as well as the Florida Gators men’s team.

In June 2023, however, Bryan stepped down from his coaching position at the University of Florida to become Ben Shelton’s full-time coach.

Two months in, the father-son partnership started paying dividends as he reached the semifinals of the US Open and won his maiden career title at the ATP 500 in Tokyo. The American subsequently climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 15 as well.

In some capacity, Bryan also guided the 21-year-old to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January.

The 57-year-old recently received an ATP Coach of the Year Award nomination, thanks to the noteworthy campaign. He features alongside Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic, Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Jannik Sinner’s coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, and Hubert Hurkacz’s coach Craig Boynton.

Ben Shelton recently shared his feelings about his father's nomiation on social media.

“Guy only needed six months to get a [nomination],” he joked, adding a laughing emoji.

Shelton on Instagram

"Ben Shelton loves the challenge… he's special" – Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton and father Bryan at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Ben Shelton’s father Bryan had positive things to say about him as he reflected on the American’s 2023 campaign.

The coach hailed the 21-year-old’s competitive spirit and his approach to tennis.

"I think he's a great competitor, he loves to compete and it doesn't matter the level. Whether it's a Challenger tournament, ATP or a Grand Slam, he sees it as an opportunity to show his talent, his personality, to have fun. And challenge himself and have the opportunity to play against the best like Casper [Ruud] and Jannik [Sinner] and the others," Bryan Shelton said in an interview with Ubitennis.

He also revealed that Shelton enjoys the grind, and is always eager to take the practice courts between tournaments.

"Many players, after a tournament, maybe think about taking a week off, but he never even thought about taking a break. He wants to play again, you know? He loves the challenge. I like that he has that attitude because I think he's special," he said.

"Even when he doesn't feel 100%, he doesn't make excuses, he wants to compete. He wants to train; he wants to push. We just need to make sure he doesn't push too hard."