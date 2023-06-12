"Only Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams know what 23 feels like" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams recently congratulated Novak Djokovic for his achievement of another jaw-dropping milestone. The Serb has clinched the 2023 Roland Garros title, and with it, added one more crown to his prestigious slam collection.

Despite facing resistance from Norwegian Casper Ruud in the first set of the championship round, the 36-year-old quickly settled into the game. The Serb ultimately came out on top and wrapped the match with a scoreline of 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5.

With the assistance of adding one more major title to his belt, the Serb has overtaken Spaniard legend Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race for the first time. The duo tied at 22 titles each when Nole bagged the 2023 Australian Open crown earlier this season.

While this achievement can be fathomed by only a handful of professionals, there is one notable personality who has had the delight of experiencing it firsthand.

Novak Djokovic has now officially tied with former American tennis professional Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slam count, a record which was solely held by her in the open era. Williams first rewrote history when she won her 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

Djokovic's milestone has certainly turned many heads in awe of his triumph and most recently, Venus Williams has applauded the champion via her Instagram handle. The elder sister to Serena Williams, Venus presides in the books of history for being a formidable professional in the WTA Tour. She has notched seven Grand Slam titles under her belt.

The American first congratulated Novak Djokovic for emerging victorious at the Roland Garros and later, when the Serb reposted the story to return the compliment, the former held the Serb in the highest regard and praised him for leveling the record with her sister Serena Williams.

"Only @djokernole and @serenawilliams know what 23 feels like."

Venus Williams congratulated Novak Djokovic for winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic retakes World No. 1 spot following Roland Garros victory

Men's French Open Winner Photocall

Novak Djokovic will now reinstate his position as World No. 1 after winning the 2023 Roland Garros championship. Before going into the season's second major tournament, the Serb was formerly ranked at the third spot in the ATP charts.

Apart from achieving the feat of becoming the first man in the open era to reach the 23 Grand Slam titles milestone, Djokovic will now replace Carlos Alcaraz as he takes over the top spot in the rankings.

