"Only one of us has won Grand Slams; too early to say" - Holger Rune rubbishes new Big-3 with him, Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Holger Rune dismissed the new Big-3 talk including him, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner stating that only Alcaraz among the three of them has won Grand Slams so far while also admitting that he needs to work on himself.

The Dane has had a rapid rise to the top in tennis despite being just 20 years of age. Had it not been for Carlos Alcaraz having an even better track record, Holger Rune would be considered the best 20 year old talent on tour.

He made it to the quarter final of the Wimbledon championship a few weeks back but was dispatched by Alcaraz in straight sets 6(3)-7, 4-6, 4-6.

In a press conference ahead of Rogers Cup in Toronto, Holger Rune addressed the discussions floating around regarding Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and him being the ‘new Big Three’.

He dismissed the comparisons by stating that it's premature to draw such conclusions, highlighting that only Alcaraz has secured major titles thus far. He acknowledged his own youth and the time he has ahead of him, giving himself some leeway.

“I know and I heard people talk about it and things too early to say and you know, only one of us has won has won grand slams and that’s Carlos but yeah I mean we’re young of course, we have time on our side”.

Holger Rune went on to say that he will work on his own game, just as Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz do, and the results will follow. The Danish player wants to focus on his own journey and if after doing all this the three of them can get results, it’ll make for a good debate in the sport.

“But still we got to make the results so umm you know I you know have to focus on myself and I’m sure Jannik, I’m sure Alcaraz does that and go with our own journey and then it’s a good debate for tennis”.

Rematch between Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz on the cards

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

It may not be too long before Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune meet again following their Wimbledon match up. Both players are playing at the Rogers Cup in the build up to the US Open and are in the same half of the draw, meaning they could potentially meet in the semifinals in Toronto.

While Alcaraz now holds the edge over Rune in their head to head record, it is worth noting that the Dane’s only win against the Spaniard had come on a hard court, albeit an indoors one.

But if the two are to meet in the semifinals, they will have to get through some tricky match ups in the early rounds. Alcaraz could meet the likes of Hurkacz or Bublik while Rune might have to potentially beat Schwartzman or Cerundolo.