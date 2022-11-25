"I only play doubles with this one" - Venus Williams says she won't be playing doubles unless sister Serena Williams makes a comeback

Venus Williams recently took part in a Q&A session with her fans on her fashion brand ‘EleVen by Venus’ Instagram account. She answered questions regarding her ideal mixed doubles partner, her experience of the Grand Slam Cup tournament, and more.

A fan asked the 42-year old about her ideal mixed doubles partner and opponent pair, to which Venus Williams responded by sharing a photo of her sister Serena Williams and stating that she will not play doubles unless Serena Williams returns.

“I only play doubles with this one. So unless she’s coming back...,” wrote Venus Williams.

Venus has 14 Major women's doubles titles to her name, all with her sister Serena. She won three Olympic gold medals in women's doubles—an all-time joint record shared with her sister.

Another fan asked the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion about her Grand Slam Cup experience, to which she replied that she was just 18 or 19 at the time and that their tournament driver kept playing the Moby Album.

“I love Munich and Europe. I was only 18/19 at the time. Our tournament driver kept playing the moby album at the time. Memories,” she wrote.

When asked which aspects of tennis played in the past she would want to see revived in current games, she responded with the serve and volley.

“The serve and volley!” she stated.

"First get to the root of the problem" - Venus Williams shares motivation tips

Venus Williams in action at Wimbledon 2021

During her Q&A session, Venus Williams also gave advice to a fan who asked her how she regains motivation when she loses it. She urged the fan to find the root cause of the issue and then treat it with complete honesty.

“First get to the root of the problem. What is making you lose motivation? What can you modify to gain it back? Do you need to pace yourself or create more breaks? Do you need a total change of direction? Complete honesty will be a must,” the 42-year old said.

Another fan asked her about court fitness drills. She revealed that she prefers the side-to-side drill, which she called a "killer".

“I like the side to side drill, where you hit one corner and you alternate running from side to side in the rally. It’s a killer. And you will be in shape fast,” she wrote.

Venus thanked a fan who had complimented her hair and shared several pictures of herself with various hairstyles, claiming that her hair is constantly changing.

She also mentioned that spending time with her beloved dog is her preferred activity when she's not at the gym or on the court.

