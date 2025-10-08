"Only put out this PR statement because Jannik Sinner was affected" - Fans slam ATP over 'heat policy' statement after mass retirements in Shanghai

The ongoing 2025 Shanghai Masters, a prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event in China, has been marred by several players struggling to adapt to the brutally hot and humid conditions. Most notably, defending champion Jannik Sinner retired mid-match in the third round after suffering severe cramps. Subsequently, the ATP wrote about its focus on player safety. However, several fans blatantly criticized the words issued by men's tennis' governing body.It's not just Sinner who struggled in Shanghai. 38-year-old Novak Djokovic, whose campaign is still going strong, vomited during two of his matches. Holger Rune too, has raised concerns about the prevailing weather conditions in the Chinese city, particularly during the day. Other stars to retire from the Masters 1000 event include Casper Ruud, David Goffin, Tomas Machac, Wu Yibing, Hamad Medjedovic and Terrence Atmane.In light of these concerning developments, the ATP, in an email to Reuters, wrote:&quot;In parallel, the ATP Medical Services team implements several measures in cases of extreme heat, to help protect player health during competition. This remains under active review and additional measures including the implementation of an official heat policy are currently being evaluated in consultation with players, tournaments, and medical experts. Player safety remains a top priority for the ATP.&quot;Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn't approve of the email, with most ridiculing the hectic schedule. Some also suggested that the ATP wrote the email simply because of Jannik Sinner's mid-match retirement. For some time now, there has been speculation that the governing body gives preferential treatment to the Italian because its chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, happens to be Italian as well.&quot;Change the f**king schedule as players have repeatedly asked. Very noticeable that Gaudenzi has only put out this PR stunt statement bc Sinner was affected. F**k all the other players,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;“Player safety remains a top priority for the ATP&quot; you made jannik play in almost 90% humidity was safety not a concern then ?!,&quot; commented another.&quot;How about don't have a tournament every single week of the year with virtually zero offseason?,&quot; one asked.&quot;Stop expanding the season and keep master 1000 events in the old one-week schedule so players can actually take some rests during the season (or allow players more flexibility in choosing what tournaments to compete),&quot; a fan urged.&quot;Ya because they are loosing money from TV and tickets if top players retire. &quot;Money remains a top priority of the ATP&quot;,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;The humidity has been the real problem here. There should be no play when the humidity is so high. Players have been absolutely drenched,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;It's brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day&quot; - Novak Djokovic after fighting through physical struggles to win ATP Shanghai Masters 3RNovak Djokovic at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)Four-time Shanghai Masters champion Novak Djokovic began his campaign at this year's edition of the Masters 1000 event with a rock-solid, straight-set second-round win over Marin Cilic. However, things got complicated for the Serb in the third round, as Yannick Hanfmann pushed him to his limits. At one stage, the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion vomited.Despite eventually recovering to win the match in three sets, Djokovic later highlighted the difficulties of playing in Shanghai's hot and humid conditions, saying:&quot;It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal. It's brutal when you have over 80% humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they are playing during the day with heat, (but) with sun, it's even more brutal.&quot;Things didn't get much better for the Serb in the fourth round either. This time around, it was Spain's Jaume Munar who seriously tested the former No. 1. Djokovic vomited once again and also collapsed on the court at one stage before eventually securing passage to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win.