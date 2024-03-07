Tennis fans have reacted sharply to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) rules for the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the forthcoming Paris Olympics. The eligibility requirements set by the ITF mean that none of the Russian and Belarusian players would be able to compete at the Olympics, fans said.

Russian and Belarusian players would not meet ITF's eligibility criterion as they have not participated in tournaments such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup where they represent their nations, fans pointed out. Players from both nations cannot participate in events such as men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles in the Olympics, and are allowed to compete only in their individual capacity, fans said.

International sports organizations had imposed a ban on athletes from these two nations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and its facilitation by Belarus. But they later relaxed the ban allowing players to participate in events in their individual capacity.

"So they get allowed to play but then the only way they can is if they played a tournament they’re banned from??" a fan asked mockingly on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans criticised ITF stating that the federation has found a way to escape negative scrutiny by working around the system. Such rules for the Olympics mean that top-ranked players including the reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus would be able to focus entirely on Grand Slam tournaments, fans said.

"The cheapest way of not buying the bad press of just blatantly banning them. But whatever... it's what I wanted. Aryna now gets to go to DC and get an advantage over the rest of the field for the US Open," a fan of Sabalenka posted on X.

Since neutral athletes in other disciplines competed in the last World Championships only in their individual capacity, players from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to participate in doubles events, fans pointed out.

"There's no way they're gonna allow them to play doubles unfortunately. The statement itself says "individual competition" in the last paragraph. Also if we take a look at other disciplines like aquatics, the neutral athletes who competed in the last WC did it individually only," a fan said

Here are some more reactions from fans and commentators:

Aryna Sabalenka playing without Belarus affiliation at tournaments since Ukraine invasion

Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International 2024

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has been competing at tournaments without her official Belarusian affiliation due to the conditions imposed on Russian and Belarusian players since the Ukraine invasion.

Russian and Belarusian players cannot have the flags of their countries next to their names at all four Grand Slam tournaments. ITF, the governing body of world tennis, suspended Russian and Belarusian tennis associations from individual and team competitions across the world in 2022.

The ITF had released a statement condemning the actions of Russia and Belarus while expressing solidarity with Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian players do not offer each other the traditional handshake at the end of each match due to the ongoing war. While Wimbledon barred players from the two nations from competing at its 2022 event, it allowed them to play without affiliation in 2023.

Sabalenka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, had said that politics and sports should be treated separately. Stating that the war is still tough and affected her a lot, she said that it is not her fault.