Ons Jabeur becomes first woman since Serena Williams to reach consecutive Wimbledon semifinals

In a riveting match at Wimbledon 2023, Ons Jabeur defeated defending champion Elena Rybakina and became the first woman since Serena Williams (2018 and 2019) to reach the grasscourt Major semifinals two years in a row.

Making a comeback from her previous year's loss in the final, Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat third-seeded Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 12. In the 2022 final, Jabeur lost 6-3, 2-6, 2-6 to the Kazakh.

The Twitter handle OptaAce confirmed the milestone with a tweet that read:

"Ons Jabeur is the first player to reach the semi-finals in consecutive editions of the Championships since Serena Williams (2018-2019). Repeat."

The Tunisian showcased an exemplary performance, turning the tables after losing the first set. Showing immense tenacity, Jabeur elevated her gameplay post the initial set, strategically taking risks that paid off.

By the time the match reached the third set, the sixth seed had firmly established herself as the dominant force on the court, having won the previous five games.

Earlier in the match, the Kazakh tennis player led by breaking Jabeur's serve in the fourth game. The Tunisian, however, remained unfazed and promptly bounced back to lead 6-5. Jabeur missed a set point, which led to Rybakina securing the first set.

The second set saw a series of challenges for both players, with Jabeur eventually gaining the upper hand as Rybakina faltered in the tenth game. The decisive set saw Jabeur pull ahead quickly with a 3-0 lead, exhibiting resilience by staving off two break points, extending her lead to 4-1. Following another break, she sealed the match with a triumphant serve.

Ons Jabeur to face Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon 2023 SF

Ons Jabeur plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

In a compelling matchup at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Ons Jabeur will clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles semifinals, marking the fifth meeting between the two players.

With a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over Jabeur, Sabalenka has proven to be a significant challenge in their previous encounters, including a grass-court victory.

However, it was in the 2022 WTA Finals that their most recent meeting occurred, where Sabalenka outlasted Jabeur in a thrilling three-setter, with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Sabalenka continues her formidable run this season. Following her victorious campaign at the Australian Open and a semi-final finish at Roland Garros, the World No. 2 seeks to secure a berth in her second Grand Slam final this year.

Her quarterfinal clash saw Sabalenka overpower Madison Keys in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, as she fired 27 winners and claimed 74 points against Keys' 57.

