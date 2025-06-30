Ons Jabeur breaks down in tears as Wimbledon 2025 campaign comes to heartbreaking end

Ons Jabeur tearfully retired mid-match during her first-round outing at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. At the time of her injury-stricken retirement, the Tunisian trailed Viktoriya Tomova 6-7(5), 0-2.

On the first day of main draw matches at this year's edition of the grass Major, two-time runner-up Jabeur faced Tomova. Things started going downhill for the Tunisian in the first set itself, as a medical timeout was called for her when she was trailing the Bulgarian 2-3. The physio checked the former WTA No. 2's vitals and blood pressure, and eventually, play continued.

However, while trailing 0-2 in the second set, Ons Jabeur couldn't continue playing anymore. The 30-year-old decided to retire, with Tomova progressing to the second round of women's singles matches, where she will face home hope Sonay Kartal.

It has been a rough couple of years for Jabeur, as persistent injury issues and form struggles have led to her rapidly descending in the WTA Tour's singles rankings. Right now, the Tunisian, widely regarded for her crafty style of play, is the World No. 59; a far cry from her days in the sport's elite.

"I'm not getting any younger" - Ons Jabeur's brutally honest admission about losing Wimbledon final in 2023

Ons Jabeur (Source: Getty)

At the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Ons Jabeur reached her maiden Grand Slam final. Unfortunately for the Tunisian, though, she finished second-best in the final as Elena Rybakina pipped her to the women's singles title at SW19.

Jabeur made it to the Wimbledon final yet again the following year. This time around, it was a surprise package, Marketa Vondrousova, who stunned the Tunisian, leaving the latter in tears. Months later, Jabeur reflected on her loss in the 2023 final and how it impacted her plans on the family front.

"I think it was meant to be. Maybe I’m not ready to be a mum yet. Hopefully I can get that title because I really, really want it. Obviously now coming from a couple of very difficult months, I will try to get there and hopefully one day I can be a mum and bring my kid to the tour. I’m not getting any younger and I feel like it’s important that I want to come back and have my kid with me on tour," Jabeur told The Guardian.

So far this year, Ons Jabeur has a subpar win-loss record of 15-15, with no confirmation yet of when she will return to action.

