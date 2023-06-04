Ons Jabeur recently voiced her disappointment regarding spectators reselling the tickets for the women's matches at the French Open 2023.

On Saturday, June 3, Jabeur bounced back from being a set down to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic. The win propelled the Tunisian to the Round of 16 of Roland Garros, a tournament where she is yet to progress beyond this stage.

During the post-match press conference, Ons Jabeur was asked for her opinion on spectators reselling their tickets due to being disappointed that the match did not feature male players.

Jeabeur responded by stating that many people do not watch female matches and simply assume that they will be of poor quality. She believes that if more people were to actually watch women's matches, they would be pleasantly surprised by the exceptional level of play.

"It is time to change that vision, because I find that people don't watch many female matches, and they just judge that it's gonna be a crappy match. But it's not the case. There are a lot of extraordinary matches," Jabeur said.

"Women are training, making a lot of efforts, playing extraordinary matches. I met many people who say, Well, the female matches, blah, blah, blah, and I ask them, Did you watch a female match? They said no. How can you judge a female match without watching it?"

Ons Jabeur hopes that people will change their perspective and begin to watch female matches because the players put in a tremendous amount of effort and make personal and professional sacrifices to excel in the matches.

"I hope that is going to change the mentality of giving a chance for these women who fight on a daily basis. Because honestly, we do a lot of efforts. We make a lot of sacrifices that men don't have to do on the tour. We must schedule everything in our professional life, and it is time to change that, to change that vision," Ons Jabeur said.

"I always dreamed of winning with the big girls" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 French Open

During the post-match press conference following her victory over Olga Danilovic, Ons Jabeur expressed her desire to win the French Open title with "the big girls."

Despite her remarkable performances in other Grand Slam tournaments, Jabeur is yet to progress beyond the Round of 16 at the French Open, having been eliminated at that stage in both 2020 and 2021. She was a junior champion in 2011.

"I'm gonna give it 100 percent," Jabeur said. "We learn from the other fourth rounds that I lost here. Obviously have much more experience than the other times. Let the dream continue. Roland Garros is very close to my heart, and a Grand Slam that I always dreamed of winning with the big girls."

Ons Jabeur will face Bernarda Pera in the fourth of the French Open on Monday, June 5.

Poll : 0 votes