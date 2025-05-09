Ons Jabeur gets emotional over being called a 'terrorist' while trying to help starving people in Gaza amid Israel-Palestine war

Ons Jabeur got emotional as she opened up about the backlash she receives for trying to help civilians in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. The Tunisian tennis star, who has been a goodwill ambassador for the UN World Food Programme since February 2024, also spoke up about the devastating starvation people in the region are experiencing.

On April 25, 2025, the UN World Food Program (WFP) announced that it had run out of food stocks in Gaza, as a result of Israel blocking the entry of all humanitarian aid into the enclave. As a result, the people of Gaza are now faced with dangerous levels of starvation.

In a recent interview with the WTA, a teary-eyed Ons Jabeur highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people, saying:

"One of the guys [in Palestine] was asking, 'Are we human?’ To even ask that question means you are living in hell. I know the WFP are pushing to get food there even though a lot of workers got killed. They're doing voluntary work. It's a terrible world right now, and I don't know how people are thinking. It’s really affected me emotionally.”

She went on to add that she'd received major backlash for showing her support for Palestine.

“I've been called a terrorist so many times. I don't know how that's even related. I'm trying to help people, and especially kids, who are starving,” she added.

Jabuer has been working with the WFP for a significant time now. Last year, she even visited a woman, whose bakery project was being supported by the agency, during a trip to Egypt.

Ons Jabeur on donating her WTA Finals prize money to Palestine

Jabeur at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Image Source: Getty)

Ons Jabeur has been consistently vocal in her support for the Palestinian people. In 2023, the Tunisian donated a part of her prize money from the WTA Finals to the region.

In an on-court interview after her win over Markéta Vondroušová, she highlighted the suffering in the region, saying:

“I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy. I feel like. It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking. I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can't be happy with this win. It is not a political message, it is humanity. I want peace in this world. That’s it.”

Ons Jabeur is currently competing at the Italian Open. She received a walkover in her opening-round match and will now face sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

