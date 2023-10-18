Ons Jabeur heartbroken after hospital bombing kills hundreds in Gaza, echoes call for protection of patients & doctors under humanitarian law

Ons Jabeur has echoed calls for the protection of patients and doctors under international humanitarian law following a hospital bombing in Gaza. This horrific incident occurred amidst the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of casualties have been reported in the incident which took place on October 16 at Al Ahli Arab Hospital located in Gaza's Old City. Both Israel and Hamas have denied any role in the blasts, with both sides blaming the other for the attack.

Jabeur shared an ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) post which asserted that no patient or doctor should lose their life in such circumstances.

"We are shocked and horrified by reports that Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza was destroyed and hundreds were killed. No patient should be killed in a hospital bed. No doctors should lose their lives while trying to save others. Hospitals must be protected under international humanitarian law," read the post shared by Jabeur.

While Palestinian officials have accused the Israelis of carrying out the attack on the hospital, Tel Aviv has pinned the blame on armed groups based in Gaza.

Apart from housing patients, the hospital was reportedly sheltering those forcibly displaced from their homes and others who were seeking shelter from Israeli bombardments.

Ons Jabeur, the first Arab player to contest a Grand Slam final, came under fire for her views on the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict. She had posted an Instagram Story on October 11 where she lent her support to the Palestinian cause. In the post, she wrote:

"What Palestinians have been going through the past 75 years is indescribable. What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. We all want to achieve peace. Peace is all we need and deserve. Stop the violence. Free Palestine."

The 29-year-old's Instagram post invited the wrath of the Israel Tennis Association who have since filed a formal complaint with the WTA.

Ons Jabeur backs former Manchester United footballer's take on 'Free Palestine'

Ons Jabeur continues to express support for peace in Gaza

Unfazed by the criticism from certain quarters for her pro-Palestinian stance, Ons Jabeur has continued to air her views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Tunisian shared a post composed by former French footballer Eric Cantona. It it, the latter argues that defending the human rights of Palestinians was not the same as supporting Hamas.

Cantona, who played for Manchester United as a forward, goes on to state that 'Free Palestine' meant giving Palestinians control over basic infrastructure. He also referred to the "caging" of Palestinians in what he called the "world's largest open air prison."

Meanwhile, support for the WTA World No. 7 has been pouring in on social media. Some users argue that Iga Swiatek, who has openly voiced her support for Ukraine, should be considered for sanctions if the same is applied to Ons Jabeur.

On court, Ons Jabeur was last seen in action at the Zhengzhou Open, where she withdrew ahead of her quarterfinal encounter against Daria Kasatkina, citing a knee injury.