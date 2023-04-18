Ons Jabeur feels a player's ability to adapt is key to becoming a good all-surface player, stressing that the mental aspect of one's game also plays a key role in the same. Jabeur cited Rafael Nadal's example, highlighting that he struggled to adapt to grass courts early in his career before going on to win two Wimbledon titles.

Jabeur herself has proved to be a strong all-surface player over the past couple of seasons, reaching the finals of both Wimbledon (grass) and the US Open (hard), while also winning WTA titles on clay. She won her second title on clay just a few days ago, clinching the Charleston Open without dropping a set.

The Tunisian star believes that tennis players are always forced to adapt a lot as they play tournaments in different parts of the world all year. On similar lines, they must show a willingness and mental fortitude to adapt their games to different surfaces.

"I think tennis is a sport that we adapt all the time, no matter what, with the jet lag, with flying, with suitcase every time," Ons Jabeur said in a press conference at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

"So I think it's the same thing for the surface, you know. I believe if any player puts in their head that they can play great on each surface, no matter what the game is -- and you can see."

Having said that, the world No. 4 shared Nadal's example to further convey her point.

"You know, so many they proved, Rafa had trouble, you know, adapting to grass, and then, you know, he won Wimbledon after and everything," Jabeur added.

Jabeur will begin her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix campaign in Stuttgart later this week against either Emma Raducanu or Jelena Ostapenko.

"It's always about adapting and not complaining" - Ons Jabeur on her approach to different surfaces

Ons Jabeur competes at the Charleston Open.

Ons Jabeur said that she works hard to adapt her gamestyle to each surface, be it getting used to sliding on clay or playing more drop shots on grass. The 28-year-old feels being open to putting in the hard yards and not complaining are key to success.

"I always put the hard work to each surface, you know," Jabeur said. "So if it's clay, then I try to slide and adapt to it. If it's grass, then, you know, only dropshot, you know. So it's just always, for me, it's always about adapting and not complaining about anything."

Jabeur's game was more suited to more natural surfaces like clay and grass early in her career and she has had to work much harder to adapt to hard courts over the years. Sharing her views on the same, the Tunisian feels that it is because she connects to nature easily.

"I'm a person that connects to nature more, you know," she expressed.

Jabeur won the Charleston Open in what was only her third tournament since undergoing knee surgery due to an injury she suffered at the Australian Open.

