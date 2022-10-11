Ons Jabeur jokes about what Iga Swiatek said to Barbora Krejcikova after Ostrava final

Ons Jabeur had a hilarious take on what Iga Swiatek told Barbora Krejcikova at the net following their final at the AGEL Open in Ostrava.

The two players played out one of the best matches of the season, with Krejcikova winning 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 to clinch her second straight singles title. In doing so, the 26-year-old became the first player to beat Swiatek in a final this year.

Krejcikova and Swiatek shared a hearty exchange at the net following a sensational match that lasted 3 hours and 18 minutes. One Twitter user posted a picture of the same and asked people to guess what the World No. 1 might have told the Czech.

Ons Jabeur was quick to reply, joking that Swiatek was asking Krejcikova where she could find the best tiramisu in Ostrava.

"Where can I find the best tiramisu in Ostrava," the Tunisian's tweet read.

Iga Swiatek has a fondness for tiramisu and was gifted one by the USTA after winning the US Open, where she beat Ons Jabeur in the final.

Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova exchanged some kind words after AGEL Open final

Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova had some kind words for one another after the AGEL Open final

After their thrilling encounter in Ostrava, Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova had some kind words for each other on social media.

The Pole congratulated the Czech on her victory and said it was great that she was back in form.

“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful and I just want to say congrats to Barbora Krejcikova. What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. More soon,” she tweeted.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. 🏼



More soon ✍️ 🥹Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful...and I just want to say congrats to @BKrejcikova What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back.More soon ✍️ 🥹Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful...and I just want to say congrats to @BKrejcikova What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back.👏🏼More soon ✍️ https://t.co/pnBvReKem6

Krejcikova also paid her respects to Swiatek for the season she was having.

“(Iga Swiatek), This was epic!!! You are such a already, the most dominant (WTA) player of this season, number 1, multiple times slam champ and I can keep going on and on…!! It was pleasure to share such a stage with you and put such a show tonight for our fans in the arena and all around the world!” she wrote.

Barbora Krejcikova @BKrejcikova it means a world to me 🥰



- This was epic!!! You are such a already, the most dominant @wta player of this season, 2/3: Thanks everyone in the arena for making such an electric atmosphere! And for so many beautiful messages I have received after my match todayit means a world to me 🥰 @iga_swiatek - This was epic!!! You are such aalready, the most dominant @wta player of this season, 2/3: Thanks everyone in the arena for making such an electric atmosphere! And for so many beautiful messages I have received after my match today ❤️ it means a world to me 🥰@iga_swiatek - This was epic!!! You are such a ⭐️ already, the most dominant @wta player of this season,

Swiatek will next compete in the San Diego Open as the top seed, where she will take on either Elena Rybakina or Garbine Muguruza in the second round. Krejcikova was scheduled to compete at the Transylvania Open as the top seed but she withdrew from the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes