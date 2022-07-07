"Ons is just the best, she's even better than Nadal"- Children from the tennis club Ons Jabeur got her start send their greetings to the Tunisian

The children of the Monastir Tennis Club in Tunisia have lauded their fellow Tunisian Ons Jabeur. At the club where Jabeur got her start, it was also fairly clear that everyone wants to be the "next Ons".

The World No. 2 has pioneered the sport in her home nation and throughout the region. She was the first player from an African or Arab nation to reach the top ten and then the top five in the WTA rankings.

She has also been in incredible shape during this year's grass season, which was once again quite clear in her semifinal match against Tatjana Maria, where she defeated the German 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

During an interview with Erin Clare Brown of The National News, a kid named Zainab, who plays tennis at the club, drew comparisons between Ons Jabeur and Rafael Nadal and said that the Tunisian is better than the Spaniard.

She said her focus was on two matches — one being her own at the club and the other being Jabeur's semifinal match at Wimbledon.

“Ons is just the best, so I hope she wins, she's even better than Nadal,” said Zainab.

Jabeur got off to a strong start in the semifinal and took the first set 6-2. However, she quickly fumbled in the second, where Maria dominated her and took it 3-6. However, the 27-year-old twice broke her 34-year-old German opponent, a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist herself, in the last set to emerge victorious.

In doing so, she became the first Arab woman to reach a Major final and the first African woman to do so in the Open Era.

"I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today" - Ons Jabeur

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The Tunisian, who will face Elena Rybakina in the title match on Saturday, revealed her delight and called herself a "proud Tunisian" during her on-court interview.

She added that she adores the game and hopes to motivate as many people as she can.

“I really don’t know what to say. It’s a dream come true. I’m really happy that [the sacrifice] is paying off. I [will] continue for one more match," Jabeur said.

“I am a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia they’re going crazy right now. Hopefully, I [can] inspire as many as I can, not just Tunisian, Arab, African players. I just love the game and I want to share this experience with them," she added.

