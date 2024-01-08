Ons Jabeur makes history as first tennis player to be outfitted by a Saudi brand, signs deal with Kayanee

World No. 6 Ons Jabeur has created history by becoming the first tennis player to be outfitted by a Saudi brand.

The 29-year-old's deal is an unprecedented move in professional tennis apparel. Having been associated with Lotto Sport Italia for over a decade, she has signed a sponsorship deal with Kayanee, Saudi Arabia's PIF-owned fitness and wellness brand. Kayanee will design an exclusive tennis line for the 29-year-old.

Kayanee chairman Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud said after signing Jabeur as their global athletic ambassador (as per The National News):

“Ons Jabeur is not only a phenomenal athlete but also a symbol of resilience and determination. We are honoured to have her as our global athletic ambassador.

“This collaboration is not just about fitness. It’s about inspiring young women to pursue their dreams and seek their own place on an international playing field.”

Jabeur recently created history by featuring in the first professional women's tennis match in Saudi Arabia. She clashed with Aryna Sabalenka in an exhibition outing in a soldout arena in Riyadh in late 2023.

“It’s a country I want to discover more and hopefully bring tennis more there,” Jabeur told The National.

Expressing hope that there would soon be a WTA tournament in the country, she added:

“Hopefully (the WTA goes there). Of course I’m one of the players that will push to go there. I feel this country deserves a chance to have sports events; they started of course with football, and, now, I feel like tennis could be there.

“It’s not about the money, for me it’s about giving a chance to younger women, or any women to practice sports and discover amazing things.”

Ons Jabeur to play Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur will be one of many top players at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament that starts on February 3.

The tournament in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi will also feature Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia apart from the Wimbledon finalist Jabeur. The Tunisian said about her impending participation in the event (as per Vogue):

“I’m excited to be heading to Zayed Sports City for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February 2024. The fans in this region have always been so generous with their love and support, and I can’t wait to get on court for this incredible tournament.”

Belinda Bencic is the defending champion, having beaten Liudmila Samsonova in the final after saving three championship points. Jabeur didn't play last year.