Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari recently debated which of their countries produced superior olive oil.

Jabeur and Sakkari are both in Rome for the 2023 Italian Open. The Tunisian is making a return to the court after withdrawing from the Madrid Open due to the left foot injury she sustained during the semi-final match at the Stuttgart Open.

Meanwhile, Sakkari is looking to bounce back after a disappointing straight sets semi-final defeat at the hands of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid.

During a recent practice session, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari engaged in a lighthearted debate over which of their countries produces the best olive oil. Jabeur, a proud Tunisian, argued that her country's olive oil was superior, while Sakkari, representing Greece, claimed that her country's olive oil was the best.

On Tuesday, May 9, Tennis TV shared a video of the banter on their various social media platforms. Jabeur retweeted the same video and once again reiterated that Tunisian olive oil is superior, tagging Sakkari in her tweet.

"Tunisian olive oil is better 😄 @mariasakkari 😄," Jabeur tweeted.

Ons Jabeur shares her mantra to being a strong

all-surface player

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Ons Jabeur has consistently found success on all tennis surfaces, unlike many of her contemporaries. In 2022, she made it to the finals of the grass-court Major at Wimbledon as well as and the hard-court Major at the US Open. In 2023, she secured her first title of the season on clay at the Charleston Open, further cementing her status as a formidable player on any surface.

The World No. 4 shared her mantra for becoming an all-surface player, emphasizing the importance of belief. She noted that players must adapt to their environment all the time.

"I think tennis is a sport that we adapt all the time, no matter what, with the jet lag, with flying, with suitcase every time," Jabeur said in a press conference at the Stuttgart Open.

According to Ons Jabeur, any player who believes they can excel on all surfaces will eventually be able to do so.

"So I think it's the same thing for the surface, you know. I believe if any player puts in their head that they can play great on each surface, no matter what the game is -- and you can see," she added.

