Former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur recently revealed that her husband Karim has the French Open trophy as his lockscreen. The Tunisian is currently plying her trade at the 2023 French Open, and in her first-round match, she beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, 6-4, 6-1. The seventh seed hit five aces to beat the Italian and advance to the second round of the Grand Slam.

Speaking to the media at the post-match press conference, the 26-year-old revealed that her husband Karim has the French Open trophy on his lockscreen while adding that she has a different trophy on her lockscreen.

The Tunisian further said that her husband is a fan of Roland Garros and that he has been following the French Open since he was a kid.

"He has a Grand Slam one. I have not a Grand Slam one. He has this one, actually, so...Yes. I mean, we both love French Open. He loves Roland Garros a lot, because he grew up watching it more than me, I've got to say. It's a Tunisian thing, apparently. Everybody really loves Roland Garros and watch it," Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur also hoped to gain more success this week at the Major.

"So let's see. I may be able to get to the second week, and from there we can discuss more the pictures and maybe add more and more pictures in the phone (smiling)," she said.

Jabeur also touched upon her first-round match at the 2022 French Open, which she played at the same central court and lost to Magda Linette.

"Yes, indeed. I have played quite a few times on the Philippe Chatrier court. It's the first time that I had a win. I feel that I actually played Philippe Chatrier himself today and I won," she continued.

The seventh seed also stated that the beginning is always hard at a Grand Slam and hoped to go deeper into the tournament.

"A first match is always hard. I want to go far, and hopefully I'll be here during the second week," Ons Jabeur added.

"That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court" - Ons Jabeur on the younger generation looking up to her

2023 Miami Open - Day 3

Ons Jabeur also talked about the younger generations' shifting gears and looking up to players like her. Alluding to 16-year-old Mira Andreeva's earlier comments, where the Russian said that Jabeur is one of her idols, the World No. 7 said that it was really nice to know someone as young as Andreeva idolizing her.

Reflecting on the same, the Tunisian jokingly said that this change makes her "feel old." She then said that she felt happy hearing the teenager talk about her.

"Well, makes me feel old, for one. (Smiling.) Honestly, that was amazing, seeing that she talked about me, and she was doing well. I was really happy for her," she said.

Ons Jabeur further added that she is proud of being in a position to inspire the new generation. She added that inspiring them also makes her a better player.

"Honestly, I always try to inspire the new generation, and definitely proud of it. That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court," she added.

Jabeur will take on Oceane Dodin in the second round of the campaign.

