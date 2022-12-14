Ons Jabeur takes pride in husband Karim Kamoun's latest campaign for Invogue Tunisia

Ons Jabeur expressed delight at her husband Karim Kamoun's latest campaign for Invogue.

Kamoun is a professional fitness trainer and has done some modeling as well. For his latest venture, the 35-year-old joined hands with Invogue Tunisia for a photoshoot. In the pictures, Kamoun can be seen posing in casual wear on the seashore.

Jabeur took to social media on Tuesday to share her appreciation of Kamoun's campaign.

Ons Jabeur's Instagram story on Tuesday

Kamoun earlier posted pictures from the shoot on his social media profile and shared his excitement with the fans. He captioned his post:

"Excited to share with you my latest campaign with @invoguetunisie. Was a super fun shoot with a talented team!"

Jabeur and Karim Kamoun got married in 2015 after two years of dating. Since 2017, he has been serving as the fitness coach for the 2022 US Open champion and usually accompanies Jabeur to various tournaments across the world.

The World No. 2 has often credited her husband for her success on the tour. He is often seen providing the Tunisian with constant support on and off the court.

"Congratulations for this amazing season" - Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun on her remarkable 2022 season

Karim Kamoun, Ons Jabeur and Issam Jellali at the 2022 WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun congratulated the World No. 2 for her excellent performances throughout the 2022 season.

The Tunisian has experienced a lot of success this year. She clinched the Madrid Open and the grasscourt championship in Berlin. She also finished as the runner-up at the US Open and the Wimbledon Championships, falling at the final hurdle to Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina respectively. Owing to her consistent display throughout the year, the 28-year-old rose to a career-high WTA ranking of World No. 2 on 27 June.

Upon wrapping up the season following her WTA Finals exit, Jabeur was greeted with a congratulatory message from her husband.

"Thank you @onsjabeur and congratulations for this amazing season," he wrote on his Instagram story back in November.

Karim Kamoun's Instagram story back in November

Jabeur, upon reflecting on the season, took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support she received from her husband and the rest of her family throughout the year.

"I wouldn’t go through this rollercoaster without my team and my family by my side @karim_kamoun @issamtennis @melanie.maillard1," she captioned a post on Instagram.

