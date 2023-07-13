Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023, Final

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will aim for their maiden Grand Slam title when they square off in the Wimbledon ladies singles final on Saturday, July 15.

This is Jabeur's second shot at a Wimbledon title after losing the summit clash to Elena Rybakina last year. The Tunisian avenged that defeat with a three-set win over the Kazakh in the quarterfinals this year.

On Thursday, July 13, Ons Jabeur showed exceptional resilience to come back from a set and a break down to beat Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.

Jabeur was flirting with defeat when she found herself down 7-6(5), 4-2 against Sabalenka, with the Belarusian getting two chances to lead 5-3. However, the sixth seed's incredible composure ultimately helped her book her entry into a third Grand Slam final.

Up next for her is a formidable opponent in Marketa Vondrousova, who has already beaten her twice this year. Although Vondrousova and Jabeur are tied at 3-3 in their head-to-head, it's the Czech southpaw who had the last laugh at the Australian Open and Indian Wells this season.

Can Marketa Vondrousova upset Ons Jabeur?

Vondrousova is no stranger to Major finals herself, having reached one before at the 2019 French Open, where she went down against Ashleigh Barty. Injuries and a lack of consistency haven't helped the 24-year-old build on that early success.

Finally back healthy, the World No. 42 has been making her presence felt throughout the Championships with big wins. She accounted for fourth seed Jessica Pegula, 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 20th seed Donna Vekic, and 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova on her way to the semifinals. On Thursday, she halted the sizzling Wimbledon campaign of comeback mother Elina Svitolina with a smooth 6-3, 6-3 victory.

It now remains to be seen if Marketa Vondrousova has enough in her tank to land one last killer blow on higher-ranked opponents or if Ons Jabeur is third-time lucky in a Grand Slam final.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova match schedule

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will cross swords in the Wimbledon ladies singles final on Saturday, July 15.

Match Timing: 2 pm local time, 3 pm CET, 9 am ET, 6.30 pm IST

Date: July 15, 2023

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova streaming details

