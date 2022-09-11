Ons Jabeur wins hearts at US Open 2022 trophy ceremony with act of kindness towards winner Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur battled it out on the court with the former winning a competitive US Open final on Saturday. While Swiatek clinched her third Grand Slam title, Jabeur lost her second consecutive final at a Major.

The two players were as cordial and respectful of each other off the court as they were competitive on it. A special moment between the two during the trophy ceremony caught the tennis world's attention for all the right reasons.

Jabeur, a huge fan favorite, was seen straightening the collar of Swiatek's jacket, ensuring it was perfect during the trophy ceremony. The moment was clicked by WTA photographer Jimmie, who posted the picture on his Twitter handle.

"My favorite ceremony moment was Ons Jabeur making sure Iga Swiatek's collar is all sorted out. She's a gem we don't deserve," read the caption of Jimmie's post.

Jabeur lauded Swiatek for her performance in the final before joking that she 'does not like' Swiatek right now for beating her in the final. The two players were quite respectful towards each other post-match. Soon after Swiatek clinched the title as a forehand from Jabeur went long, the duo shared a warm embrace on the court.

"I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried but Iga did not make it easy for me. She deserves to win today. I don't like her very much right now, but it's okay," Ons Jabeur said in her on-court interview during the trophy ceremony.

How the US Open final played out between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek started on the front foot, breaking Ons Jabeur's serve early in the opening set to rush to a 3-0 lead. Jabeur made a small comeback to get to 3-2, but the Polish player then won the next four games to clinch the opening set 6-2.

It was the 19th consecutive set won by Swiatek in a WTA final. She entered the US Open final on a nine-match winning streak in WTA finals, all won in straight sets.

The Pole continued her momentum in the second set, rushing to another 3-0 lead. Jabeur faced a double break of serve at 15-40 in the 4th game, but soon found her mojo to mount a strong comeback in the match. Jabeur kept the pressure on Swiatek and forced a tiebreaker in the second set, even saving a match point in her final service game of the set.

Both players took turns to strike blows during the tiebreaker and Swiatek eventually converted on her second 'championship point' at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.

The Polish player won her maiden Grand Slam title on a surface other than clay and further asserted her dominance in the WTA rankings with the victory.

