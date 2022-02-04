Open Sud de Frace Montpellier 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [1] Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 3 February 2022.

Tournament: Open Sud de France.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Montpellier, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $547,208.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Alexander Zverev will be keen on reaching the semifinals of the Open de Sud France

Top seed Alexander Zverev takes on Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France on Friday.

The German started his 2022 season at the ATP Cup and won his first two singles matches against Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz. However, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime and this resulted in Germany getting eliminated from the competition.

Next up for Zverev was the Australian Open. The World No. 3 started well and entered the fourth round following straight-set wins over Daniel Altmaier, John Millman and Radu Albot. However, he was defeated by 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round and crashed out of the tournament.

Zverev entered the Open de Sud France as the top seed and received a bye to the second round. He defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach the quarterfinals.

Mannarino had a disappointing start to 2022 as he suffered first-round eliminations at the Melbourne Summer Set and the Sydney International.

The Frenchman began the Australian Open by surviving a scare against James Duckworth in five sets. He then scripted an upset by defeating 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Wide World of Sports @wwos UPSET ALERT!



The no. seed is OUT! World no. Adrian Mannarino takes down Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets!



- Live on 9Now UPSET ALERT!The no.seed is OUT! World no.Adrian Mannarino takes down Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets! #AusOpen - Live on 9Now 🚨 UPSET ALERT! 🚨The no. 🔟 seed is OUT! World no. 6️⃣9️⃣ Adrian Mannarino takes down Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets!#AusOpen - Live on 9Now https://t.co/BlkwODaDMa

Mannarino followed this with a win over Aslan Karatsev 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4 and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. The Frenchman was defeated in the Round of 16 by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Mannarino's run in Melbourne Park resulted in him climbing 11 places to 58 in the ATP rankings.

At the Open de Sud France, Mannarino defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. He followed this with another comprehensive victory over reigning champion David Goffin to reach the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Friday's match at Montpellier will be the seventh meeting between Zverev and Mannarino. The German has won all of their previous six meetings, the last of which came in the third round of last year's Australian Open. Zverev won the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. So their current head-to-head stands at 6-0 in favor of the German.

The closest Mannarino came to defeating the 24-year-old was when they met at the 2020 Paris Masters. The Frenchman took the first set 6-4 and had a match point in the second set tiebreak. However, Zverev saved it and went on to win the match.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Mannarino has had two comprehensive victories at the Open de Sud France so far but he is bound to face a difficult challenge against the German. Zverev will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win and will no doubt trouble his opponent with his strong serve and backhand winners.

Mannarino's service games have been strong in the tournament so far. He has served 16 aces and won 47 out of 58 points on his first serve. The Frenchman will look to hold his serve as much as he can and then make use of any break-point opportunity that comes his way.

Zverev has proven to be consistent on hard courts, having won 47 out of 58 matches on the surface since 2021. However, the same cannot be said of Mannarino, who has won just 10 out of 20 matches on hard courts since 2021.

The Frenchman might put up a fight, but Zverev should be able to come out on top convincingly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Zverev to win in straight sets

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya