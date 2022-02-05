Open Sud de France 2022 Day 6 scores, winner, and recap: Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, Roberto Bautista Agut eliminated

Top seed Alexander Zverev reached the semifinals of the Open Sud de France after thrashing Adrian Mannario on Friday. However, it was the end of the road for second seed Roberto Bautista Agut as he lost to Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

Fifth seed Filip Krajinovic and Mikael Ymer also sealed their place in the semifinals with wins over Damir Dzumhur and Richard Gasquet respectively.

The day started with Krajinovic taking on Dzumhur. Both players broke each other's serve twice with the latter saving a set point. However, Krajinovic made a third break to take the opening set 7-5.

Both players held their serve in the first few games of the second set and the Serb was leading 3-2 at the end of the fifth. He then won the next three games to win the set 6-2 and reach the semifinals.

Krajinovic takes on sixth seed Alexander Bublik who shocked Bautista Agut in three sets. The Kazakh made the first break of the match to go 5-4 up and this turned out to be decisive as he then held his serve to take the opening set 6-4.

Bautista Agut was keen to make a comeback and broke Bublik to go 3-1 up in the second set. The Spaniard made another break to win 6-2 and level the match.

The third set was tightly contested as both players held their serve well. Bublik had six break points in the fifth game but Bautista Agut saved them.

The final set went to a tiebreak and Bublik won it 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France.

Alexander Zverev cruises to the semifinals

Zverev thrashed Mannarino 6-1, 6-0

Top seed Zverev was up against Mannarino in the quarterfinals and was on the front foot from the very beginning. The German made a break in the opening game and then saved two break points to go 2-0 up.

The German served brilliantly and produced some very good winners to take the opening set 6-1.

Mannarino never got a chance to get back in the match as the World No. 3 thrashed him 6-0 in the second set to seal his place in the semifinals.

Zverev faces Mikael Ymer who defeated Richard Gasquet in three sets. The Swede took the opening set 7-5 and had a match point in the second. Gasquet bounced back and took the second set 7-6 (6).

However, Ymer cruised past the Frenchman in the third set to win it 6-1 and qualify for the semifinals.

Open Sud de France Day 6: Results at a glance

Singles

(Quarterfinals)

(5) Filip Krajinovic def. (Q) Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-2

(6) Alexander Bublik def. (2) Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4)

Mikael Ymer def. Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-1

(1) Alexander Zverev def. Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(Quarterfinals)

(1) Pierre-Hughes Herbert / Nicolas Mahut def. (WC) Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg / Luca van Aasche 6-3, 6-3

Lloyd Glasspool / Harry Heliovaara def. Jonny O'Maara / Hunter Reese 6-3, 6-4

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya