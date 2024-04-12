"Original users for decades, decades!" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker and friends jokingly claim ownership of the term 'sister wife'

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker and her friend, Majandra Delfino, jokingly claimed ownership of the term 'sister wife', which means a group of best friends.

Decker is an American actress and model who has starred in numerous films and TV shows such as The Devil Wears Prada, Just Go With It, and Grace and Frankie, among many others. It was after watching her host She Says Z Says, NFL Pick on Sports Illustrated's website that Roddick wanted to meet Brooklyn.

After nearly dating for a year, Andy Roddick asked for her hand in marriage and the couple tied the knot in April 2009. They also have two children - a son, Hank, and a daughter, Stevie.

Recently, actress Majandra Delfino shared an image of a t-shirt on her Instagram with the quote 'Everything you liked I liked five years ago', which the actress felt was the perfect shirt for her.

"A more perfect shirt for me does not exist."

She then jokingly wrote in her story that she also wanted herself, Decker and actress Zoe-Lister Jones to be credited for the use of the term 'sister wife', a term which the trio has been using for decades, which is used to describe a group of best friends.

Brooklyn Decker starred alongside Jones and Delfino in CBS network's 2014 American sitcom Friends with Better Lives.

Decker shared Delfino's story on her Instagram.

"Also, please give the use of "sister wife" for group of besties to their original users ie me, @brooklyndecker @zoelisterjones for decades. Decades!"

Decker's Instagram Story

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker shares details of the couple's year-long reading competition

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker at a party

Back in March, Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker had shared details of her year-long reading competition with her husband.

Decker shared a list of books she completed during the year and explained how they competed to see who could finish more books in a year.

"Andy and I have a year-long competition (it started 1/1/24) to see who finishes more books. We emptied a shelf and when we finish a book, we place it on a shelf. This is my completed stack," Decker said.

The American also shared that though she enjoyed non-fiction books, was going for fiction books as well. Asking for recommendations from her followers, Decker remarked that she wanted to win this competition.

"I usually read non-fiction but for the sake of volume I'm folding in delicious fiction. Please send recs my way! Page-turners only please, I must win this."

Decker's Instagram Story (March 2024)