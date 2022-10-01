Ostrava 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | AGEL Open

The Ostarva Open, also known as the AGEL Open for sponsorship reasons, is back for its third edition. The WTA 500 tournament will be held from October 3-9.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads the draw as the top seed, with fellow top 10 players Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari rounding out the top four seeds. The Estonian is also the defending champion here. The top four seeds have received a bye into the second-round and won't be in action for the first couple of days of the tournament.

Swiatek will be the favorite to win the title this time around. She has been the outright best player on the tour this year, with her contemporaries playing catch up. The 21-year old has won seven titles this season, including the US Open and the French Open.

Other high-profile names include Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova. The Brit recently reached her first semifinal since last year's US Open in Seoul, before an injury forced her to retire mid-match. She'll be looking to continue the momentum from Korea in the Czech city.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova initially wasn't on the entry list, but took a late wildcard to compete in her home tournament. Compatriot and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is also set to participate. Tereza Martincova and Karolina Muchova were the other wildcard recipients.

Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina and Zhang Shuai are some of the other well-known names in the running. With a host of big names and in-form players participating in the Czech city, the stage is set for a week of non-stop action. On that note, here are the broadcast details regarding the 2022 AGEL Open:

Channel and live streaming details for AGEL Open

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the AGEL Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far