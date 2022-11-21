"Other top Americans, especially Jimmy Connors, weren't interested in wasting their energy" - When John McEnroe called resuscitating Davis Cup in America one of his 'proudest' achievements

John McEnroe wrote in his book 'You Cannot Be Serious' that helping to revive the Davis Cup in the United States of America was one of the proudest achievements of his career.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote that he was very proud of his tennis career, during which he won a total of 154 titles.

"I’m very proud of my tennis career. I won 77 singles tournaments and 77 doubles—154 tournament titles in all, more than any pro ever to play the game. My singles record puts me in third place, all-time, after Connors and Ivan Lendl, and in doubles titles I’m second only to Tom Okker, who won 78," he stated.

That said, helping resuscitate the Davis Cup in the USA ranks just as high for McEnroe, if not higher. Back then, top American players like Jimmy Connors weren't interested in competing in the tournament as there was more money in other tournaments and exhibition events.

"Think about how few great players had significant records in both singles and doubles. Not Borg (he almost never played doubles), nor Connors, nor Lendl. Think about how few American stars of the modern era have played Davis Cup," he said.

"One of my very proudest achievements is having helped resuscitate the Cup in this country, starting in the late ’70s, a time when the other top Americans, especially James Scott Connors, weren’t especially interested in wasting their energy on playing for practically nothing when there was so much money to be had in tournaments and exhibitions," he added.

John McEnroe helped USA win 5 Davis Cups

John McEnroe at the 2022 Laver Cup

John McEnroe helped the United States win five Davis Cup titles in 1978, 1979 1981, 1982 and 1992.

In his maiden Davis Cup final in 1978, the American beat John Lloyd and Buster Mottram in straight sets as the United States beat Great Britain 4-1. The following year, they defeated Italy 5-0 in the title tie as McEnroe beat Adriano Panatta and Antonio Zugarelli.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion was particularly instrumental in the 1981 final as he won his singles matches against Guillermo Vilas and Jose Luis Clerc while also winning his doubles clash. The USA beat Argentina 3-1.

John McEnroe once again won all three of his matches in the 1982 Davis Cup final to help his nation beat France 4-1. His last Davis Cup final came in 1992 when he partnered Pete Sampras in a doubles match and beat the Swiss pair of Jakob Hlasek and Marc Rosset.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes