Stefanos Tsitsipas announced the conclusion of his partnership with coach Mark Philippoussis for the year after his exit from the US Open.

In an astonishing upset, 21-year-old Swiss tennis player Dominic Stricker, ranked 128th in the world, shocked two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas with a remarkable 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-3 victory on Wednesday in the second round in New York.

Following that shock loss, during an interview with Eurosport, Tsitsipas discussed his coaching partnership with Mark Philippoussis. The 25-year-old made it clear that he and Philippoussis had already decided that their association for 2023 would only last until the end of the US Open.

Having rehired the Aussie after ending their previous collaboration just prior to the French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he will now carry on with his own team for the rest of the season.

"The idea to bring Mark was mine. Our collaboration for this summer ended here. It was something we had decided before. From now on I will continue with my own team in which my father is also [present]," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek further stated that he hopes to return to his early-season form and finish the year ranked higher than he currently is.

"I hope to play like I did at the beginning of the year and finish with a higher rating than I have now. The truth is that now I have fallen enough, this week I had a chance because I didn't have many points to defend," He said

World No. 7 Tsitsipas had rehired Mark Philippoussis as his coach in early August after his father Apostolos took a break from coaching.

"My father right now, I gave him some time off. He hasn't had time off since I'm 12 years old, I think for him, it's very healthy to take some time away from the court and feel refreshed again," Tsitsipas had said ahead of the Canadian Open 2023.

"I admire many things about Lionel Messi and I hope to be able to meet him to talk for 2 or 3 minutes" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Speaking to ESPN recently, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he had watched every match and was a devoted follower of Inter Miami FC even before Lionel Messi joined the team. Messi's arrival only made the 25-year-old even happier for the MLS side.

"I have seen it all. I have seen all the games. I was a fan of Inter Miami before Messi arrived. When I saw that he was coming, I was the happiest person," Tsitsipas said.

Lionel Messi made his way to Miami this summer as a free agent after spending two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tsitsipas also stated that the Argentine is one of his favourite players and admired his simple personality on and off the pitch. The World No. 7 dreams of having a conversation with Messi some time, saying:

"He is one of my favourite players. He is simple and a beautiful person, not just an athlete. I admire many things about Messi, and I hope to be able to meet him to talk for 2 or 3 minutes, it would be my dream.”