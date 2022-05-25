Our country has a terminal violence, illness, register every gun out there: Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick & other American tennis figures react to Texas school shooting

Several prominent tennis figures, including Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick reacted to the Texas school shooting that took place on Tuesday. The incident occurred when an 18-year-old named Salvador Ramos shot several people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Ramos was eventually killed by a Border Patrol agent. The shooting resulted in 21 deaths, including 19 children and two teachers.

A number of prominent tennis figures expressed their disgust at the incident. A few tennis personalities called for the ban of guns and other weapons in the United States.

Former World No. 1s Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick were among many who spoke about the incident on Twitter.

"Our country has a terminal violence illness… so sad and for the most part preventable… just so sad. #guncontrol NOW!!! Register every damn gun out there or go to prison!!!!" Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Andy Roddick's tweet was directed towards Texas Governor Greg Abbott and said that he was looking forward to the latter's speech at the NRA's annual national convention, which takes place on Friday.

"I look forward to your speech at the NRA annual national convention this Friday. The other speakers are equally predictable. It’s time to lead sir ……. You’ll still most likely get re-elected, so you can do it. It has to be in there somewhere," Roddick tweeted

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula took to Twitter to express grief and sympathies for the families involved, stating that she felt "sick and disturbed."

"Waking up with the horrible news in Texas only a week or so after what happened in Buffalo. I feel sick and disturbed and just heartbroken for all families involved," Pegula wrote on Twitter.

Mardy Fish also expressed his disgust over the incident, saying that he drops his kids off to school everyday and couldn't imagine something similar happening to them.

"I drop my kids off at school almost daily. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that would be the last time I saw them. These are our kids man. Our KIDS! I’m sick," Fish wrote.

"These shootings regularly happen in the US & very rarely elsewhere; The time for action is now" - Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King responded to the Texas school shooting

Several other notable tennis figures reacted to the shooting in Texas, with Billie Jean King pointing out that incidents like these take place frequently in the United States. She also urged that action should be taken against these incidents.

"My heart breaks for the 18 elementary school children and 2 teachers who lost their lives in a horrific shooting today in TX. Many details are unknown, but one thing is clear: These shootings regularly happen in the U.S. & very rarely elsewhere. The time for action is now," King said.

Former tennis player Brad Gilbert called for the ban of all assault weapons and called for action towards the same in his tweet.

"I am so tired of being so mad at these senseless mass shootings, I am so pissed off at politicians pathetic excuses, ban all assault weapons and not to late to ban guns like most of the world one freaking time need to come together and get something done asap," Gilbert said.

Kim Clijsters @Clijsterskim 27th school shooting in 2022. We’re in the month of may ... 27th school shooting in 2022. We’re in the month of may ... 💔

