"Our greatest joy"- Elina Svitolina "grateful" as she poses with husband Gael Monfils, daughter Skai & pet dog for adorable family portrait

Tennis couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils posed for a family photograph that they shared on social media. The couple could be seen with their daughter and their pet dog which makes up their family.

Svitolina and Monfils have been a talked about couple in the world of tennis since the pair started to date in 2019. They first met each other in Paris and started to date each other before getting married in July 2021.

About a year later, the couple welcomed their daughter Skai in 2022. Even though the couple's schedule is filled with their respective tennis commitments, the couple has balanced their personal and professional lives.

The couple posted a photograph on Instagram with their baby daughter Skai and their pet dog named Cuddles. Svitolina said such family moments made them humble and grateful for their lives and that family life was the biggest source of joy for the Ukranian.

"Moments like these make us grateful for the love that surrounds us. Family is our greatest joy," Svitolina posted on Instagram.

Svitolina was last seen in action on the court at the Madrid Open where she lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. Monfils too, participated in the same event where he lost to Luciano Darderi in the first round.

"It's challenging"- Monfils talks about taking care of one-year-old daughter amidst packed tennis schedule

2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief

As a tennis couple, Svitolina and Monfils have a packed schedule throughout the year. This complicates their personal lives, as the couple have to care for their one-year-old daughter Skai, born in 2022. In the words of the Frenchman, it is challenging to balance personal and professional lives as a tennis player.

"yeah. I guess you know. It would be a lie if I tell you it's easy. It's challenging. It's a different, a different balance. As you just mentioned, we are two players, so it's challenging," said Monfils at the post-match press conference at Australian Open 2024.

The couple took the step of traveling with their infant daughter during their trip to Melbourne during the Australian Open.

Elina Svitolina is slated to play the upcoming Italian Open where she is pitted as the 16th seed. The Ukranian won the title in Italy twice in 2017 and 2018. On those occasions, she defeated Simona Halep in the finals. Monfils is also expected to play at the same tournament as the couple build towards the French Open.