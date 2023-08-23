"Our neighbors will come and complain about the noise"- Emma Raducanu's Chinese grandmother tries to stop her from playing piano late at night

Emma Raducanu's grandmother expressed concerns about potential neighbor complaints due to her late-night piano playing at home.

Hindered by several injuries that mandated surgical procedures, the promising British tennis player took a break from her on-court pursuits in April. However, she's now preparing to make her comeback and was recently seen at a practice session in China.

Currently residing in her ancestral home, Raducanu received a gentle scolding from her grandmother for playing the piano late at night. The concerned grandmother voiced worries that their neighbors might be disturbed.

"Emma, our neighbors would come and complain about the noise," Emma Raducanu's grandmother said in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Caught in the act, the youngster playfully chuckled as her late-night piano sessions were revealed. She promptly put an end to the nighttime performance but continues to relish playing the instrument at her ancestral home.

Raducanu showcased her skill by creating a harmonious melody on the piano while sharing a video on her Instagram account.

While her piano skills were appreciated by her fans, they couldn't help but notice her T-shirt emblazoned with Rafael Nadal's signature 'Raging Bull' logo. Tennis enthusiasts around the world were quick to claim that the youngster was a Nadal fan.

Seeing Raducanu donning a T-shirt adorned with the iconic logo of the 22-time Grand Slam champion doesn't come as a surprise as she had sported the same logo at Wimbledon last year.

When asked about her clothing choice during the time, the young Brit had clarified that she was wearing the logo to embody Nadal's relentless determination, especially during a challenging year she was going through.

"Rafa just embodies fight. That sort of energy, that's what I'm bringing in terms of energy. I think I've had a tough year, like it's no secret. It is all worth it just to go out on Centre Court and get a win like that," Emma Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu scheduled to return at an exhibition event in Macau

Emma Raducanu is in the process of gearing up for her much-anticipated return to competitive tennis. She is set to make an appearance at an exhibition tournament in Cotai, Macau later this year. Fans of the young athlete were treated to glimpses of her latest practice session through pictures shared on social media.

On August 19, a Twitter user known as 'Emma Raducanu Fans' revealed that the Brit has commenced her training on the practice courts in Shenyang, China.

One image captured the 20-year-old honing her serve skills on the outdoor hard courts of an undisclosed academy. In another snapshot, Raducanu can be seen alongside local coaching staff, undoubtedly soaking in the expertise.

Raducanu has also been dedicating time to her physical conditioning, evident in her recent gym workouts. A reel on her Instagram showed her engaged in cable pulls, demonstrating her commitment to regaining top-notch fitness levels.

