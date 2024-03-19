"Our season is constant so there isn't a ramp up; you always have to be consistent": Tommy Paul on how winning an Olympic medal in tennis is different

Tommy Paul is currently the second-highest-ranked American player in the men’s singles ranking, which should allow him to secure a Paris Olympics berth with ease.

The top 56 men’s and women’s singles players, a maximum of four from each country, will make the cut as per the ranking on June 10.

For Paul, who did not have the best outing at the mult-sporting extravaganza in Tokyo three years ago, the Paris Olympics provide a shot at redemption.

Speaking to Haute Living in a recent interview, the American noted the difficulties that tennis players face in the lead-up to the Olympics. He added that tennis being a professional sport has a busy year-round schedule and the Olympics are just adjusted to the calendar.

Paul said with no dedicated ramp-up or extra time to prepare, players just have to be extra cautious in maintaining their consistency.

“In a lot of other sports, you train and peak at the Olympics," Tommy Paul said. "And train harder to get there. Our season is constant throughout the year, so there isn’t a dedicated ramp up; you always have to be consistent in your game."

The American nonetheless said he hoped to bring home a medal, dubbing it a lifelong dream. He said that he would approach the tournament as any other on the Tour.

"It’s an interesting sport in that respect. I’m not treating it differently than any other tournaments. I want to do as well as I can, but every tournament I play, I want to win just as badly,” Tommy Paul said.

“I’m super excited to play, and hopefully take home a medal for our country. That’s always been the dream,” he added.

"It was a strange experience" - Tommy Paul of playing Tokyo Olympics amid Covid-19 restrictions

Paul at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tommy Paul also recalled his experience of playing at the Tokyo Olympics, saying it was rather strange given the Covid-19 restrictions.

He recalled staying in a hotel with the US basketball team instead of the traditional Olympic village, before expressing hope that he would get to have a richer experience at the Paris Olympics.

“I played three years ago in Tokyo, and that was a strange experience because of Covid-19," Tommy Paul recalled.

"We stayed in a hotel along with the USA Basketball team — not in the village — so we didn’t get any of the true Olympic experience. That’s what I’m looking forward to in Paris: getting to play without all the Covid protocols," he added.

Paul could not cross the opening round hurdle at the Tokyo Olympics, going down against Aslan Karatsev in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.