“Our woke queen” - Fans left in splits as Coco Gauff reveals the name of her ‘non-binary’ soft toy in hilarious interaction ahead of Wimbledon

Coco Gauff recently engaged in a hilarious interaction during a press conference. As she gears up for her Wimbledon campaign, the American revealed the name of her ‘non-binary' soft toy gifted to her by a fan, leaving fans in splits.

For Gauff, the upcoming Wimbledon championships offer her a chance to win her third Grand Slam title. The youngster won her maiden major in 2023 at the US Open, and has since followed up on that with a victory at the 2025 French Open.

As she prepares for Wimbledon, the 21-year-old was recently gifted a strawberry soft toy by a little girl who interviewed her. Coco Gauff carried the gift to her pre-tounament press conference, and while discussing the name of the soft toy she said,

“The little girl who interviewed me said that her, his.. I don't know if it (the soft toy) is a girl or a boy, that their name should be ‘Strawb’. So it's name is Strawb. I don't know if I like that name, so I'm going to rename it later on.”

Reacting to Gauff’s determination to use the correct pronouns for a soft toy, one fan on X wrote,

“She’s actually hilarious lmaooo. Our woke queeen.”

Another fan showed their unwavering support for the American, writing,

“A woke woman of god. They could never make me hate her.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Coco Gauff revealing the name of her non-binary soft toy:

“‘Excuse me toy strawberry, what are your pronouns?’— 🤭 My fav is when Coco switches to addressing the toy as “their,” just to remain gender neutral 🤣,” one fan wrote.

“‘Coco Gauff's non binary strawberry’ would be someone's display name😭,” another added.

“The concept of a non binary strawberry lakmsdfd,” one X user joked.

“She’s everything to me 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️,” a second chimed in.

Coco Gauff set to begin her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday

Gauff practices at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff comes into the 2025 Wimbledon championships a strong favorite for the win. Earlier this month, the American led a fantastic campaign at the French Open, where her dominant run throughout the tournament concluded in her beating World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals to lift her second Grand Slam trophy.

Now, Gauff will kick off her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday against Ukrainian World No.42 Dayana Yastremska. A potential match up against Victoria Azarenka awaits her in the second round, but the American's first test of the tournament will likely be the quarterfinals, where she is expected to run into former World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

