"Pain still there; it's been a hard time" - Paula Badosa pulls out of Canadian Open 2023 before opener as injury struggles continue

Spain's Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Canadian Open 2023 at the last minute as her injury woes continued.

Badosa sustained a spinal stress fracture during this year's Italian Open, which forced her withdrawal from the following French Open. She had shared the update online with her fans, lamenting:

"Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine. It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries. This is going to keep me out of the competition for some weeks."

The Spaniard, however, made a premature comeback to the court at Wimbledon in July. Badosa kicked off her return on a positive note as she defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj from America in the first round. However, she retired from her second-round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk citing back pain.

"The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It’s the stress fracture. I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first round match, felt it again. It’s a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off,” she spoke after the match.

The former World No. 2 was set to compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal this week after feeling better, but has now been forced to withdraw from the WTA 1000 event. Badosa made her fans aware of the same taking to social media, writing on Instagram:

"Small update: Still trying my best to comeback as soon as possible but pain is still there. I'm going to be some weeks out of the competition. [It has been a hard time] but hopefully I can comeback soon. Thanks for support."

Paula Badosa on Instagram.

The Spaniard was scheduled to meet Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in her opening game, who will now face off against Magdalena Frech instead.

"My goals are to surpass Paula Badosa's best ranking" - Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas is eyeing the top spot in the ATP rankings, jokingly stating in a recent interview that he wanted to surpass Badosa's best ranking. The Spaniard achieved a career-best rank of World No. 2 in April 2022.

"My goals are to surpass Paula's best ranking, which is World No. 2. And to get better than that I am. The good thing about us is that we get competitive in those things in a healthy way so I hope I get to equal it or even better," he said.

The Greek is currently ranked fourth behind Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's ranking. He won the title in Los Cabos last week by defeating Alex De Minaur from Australia 6-3, 6-4 in the final on Sunday, August 6. Badosa, meanwhile, is ranked World No. 45 at the moment, a far cry from career-best.