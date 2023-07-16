Palermo 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more 

With Wimbledon coming to its conclusion on Sunday, the WTA Tour shifts focus to a week of claycourt action at the 2023 Palermo Ladies Open. Stars have arrived in the Italian city for the 31st edition of the WTA 250 event, which commences with main draw action on Monday, July 17.

In the absence of defending champion Irina Camelia Begu, top seed Daria Kasatkina will lead the field, which also includes the likes of Zheng Qinwen, Olga Danilovic, and Mayar Sherif. The trio of Jasmine Paolini, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Lucia Bronzetti also lead a strong home challenge in this year's tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at all the information regarding the 2023 Palermo Ladies Open.

What is the Palermo Ladies Open?

One of the older tournaments WTA Tour, the Palermo Ladies Open was first played way back in 1988 part of the Satellite Circuit. The tournament has been a part of the WTA Tour since 1990 and has been variously categorized over the years. It has been a WTA 250 event since 2021.

Spaniard Anabel Medina Garrigues is the most decorated champion in the tournament's long history, having lifted the trophy on five occasions. The other winners include the big-hitting duo of Danielle Collins and Kaia Kanepi as well as home players Sara Errani, Roberta Vinci, and Flavia Pennetta.

Players

Zheng Qinwen is the second seed at this year's tournament.

Daria Kasatkina, who leads the field at this year's tournament, faces a tough opening-round opponent in the form of former French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan. Eight seed Julia Grabher and more Italians loom ahead for the top seed in the form of Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Anchoring the bottom half of the draw is second seed Zheng Qinwen. The Chinese will be expecting a tough fight from the likes of recent title-winner Olga Danilovic and seeded players Mayar Sherif and Lucia Bronzetti.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament began on Saturday, July 15. The main draw is scheduled to commence play on Monday, July 17, and the final will take place on Sunday, July 23.

Prize Money

The winner of the Palermo Ladies Open will pocket $34,228 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semi-finals $11,275 110 Quarterfinals $6,418 60 Second round $3,992 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the Palermo Ladies Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on WTA Channel and Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN