Palermo Ladies Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more

Tennis action returns to the Country Time Club for the 26th edition of the Palermo Ladies Open, a WTA 250 tournament scheduled to be played between July 17-24.

Martina Trevisan spearheads the field at this year's tournament in the absence of defending champion Danielle Collins. She will be joined by the likes of Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Garcia and Sara Sorribes Tormo, who will all be looking to make an impact on the big stage.

What is the Palermo Ladies Open?

This year's Palermo Ladies Open features a host of home favorites, led by Trevisan and former champion Sara Errani. The tournament, which started out as a Tier V event, became a WTA International tournament in 2009.

Having been discoutninued in 2013, the Palermo Ladies Open returned to the tour in 2019. Other former champions at the event include Collins, Fiona Ferro, Roberta Vinci and Jil Teichmann.

Venue

The Palermo Ladies Open 2022 will be held on the outdoor claycourts of the Country Time Club in Palermo, Italy.

Players

Martina Trevusan is the top seed at the Palermo Ladies Open

Martina Trevisan leads the home challenge at this year's tournament. She opens against a qualifier, but could face a stiff challenge thereafter from the winner of the match between Lucia Bronzetti and Wang Xiyu.

The projected quarterfinal opponent for Trevisan is Caroline Garcia, who will herself need to find a way past the tricky Sara Errani — her likely second-round opponent.

Second seed Yulia Putintseva and Irina-Camelia Begu find themselves on a collision course, but will need to be wary of the French duo of Oceane Dodin and Diane Parry.

The other seeds in the bottom half, Ana Bondar and Sara Sorribes Tormo, also face dangerous first-round opponents in the form of Clara Burel and Ana Bogdan respectively.

Schedule

The qualifying matches for the Palermo Ladies Open 2022 are scheduled for July 16-17. Main-draw matches will commence on Monday, July 18, at 11 am local time. The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 24.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $251,750, while the prize money on offer is $239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Palermo Ladies Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

