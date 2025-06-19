Pam Shriver announces split with Donna Vekic in emotional message after 'challenging' struggles in LA

Pam Shriver announced her split with Donna Vekic in an emotional message shared on social media. This comes after she faced 'challenging' times in Los Angeles due to the wildfires earlier this year.

In early 2025, Shriver’s close bond with Vekic was tested when the American was forced to miss the Australian Open due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Fleeing her Brentwood home, she sought refuge at a Marina del Rey hotel.

However, her car, containing 11 of her Grand Slam doubles trophies and personal items, was stolen from the hotel parking lot during evacuation efforts. Shriver described it as being "Really sad on so many levels" when she realized her treasured memorabilia was missing.

Miraculously, the trophies were recovered nearly two weeks later. Amid this chaotic chapter, Shriver remained Vekic’s coaching anchor from a distance, but the emotional toll and disrupted schedule led her to announce that she would step down. She called coaching Vekic "one of the greatest experiences" of her tennis career.

"One of the greatest experiences I have had in my 50+ years in tennis has been helping coach @DonnaVekic since October 2022. Here in LA, it’s been a challenging year, therefore I need to lean even more into my community & my family’s wellbeing. I am stepping down from Team DV," Pam Shriver wrote on X.

Without her coach by her side, the Croatian reached the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam for only the third time in her career. She was defeated by the 27th seed, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, in straight sets.

A look at Pam Shriver and Donna Vekic's partnership, which began in 2022

Pam Shriver in Donna Vekic's box at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

Pam Shriver and Donna Vekic’s partnership began in October 2022 at the San Diego Open. Shriver, impressed by Vekic’s standout qualifying performance, offered her advice courtside at the WTA 500 event.

Impressed by Shriver’s insights, Vekic quickly welcomed her on board as a mentor with her main coach, Nikola Horvat. In just five months, Vekic skyrocketed in the rankings from world No. 77 to No. 20, fueled by a series of deep runs.

With the American on her team, she reached her first Wimbledon semifinal and earned an Olympic silver medal. Shriver’s guidance has been key to sustaining Vekic’s form and belief. Though Vekic added coach Sascha Bajin ahead of 2025, Shriver remained an influential figure as a coaching consultant.

