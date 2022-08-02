Pam Shriver calls Serena Williams the modern-day Bill Russell

22-time doubles Slam champion Pam Shriver recently called Serena Williams the "modern day Bill Russell" in one of her latest tweets. Russell, an NBA legend and giant in the field of the civil rights movement, sadly passed away on Sunday, aged 88.

Shriver tweeted a video of a CNN news clipping where American politician Abdul El-Sayed was championing Serena Williams' name as the modern-day Bill Russell.

Shriver seemed to agree with Sayed's inputs, and she too labeled the 23-time singles Slam champion with the same moniker.

In addition to being a legendary player, Bill Russell was also an accomplished NBA coach. He became the first-ever black coach in the NBA and also went on to win the championships.

In 2011, Rusell was awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom for his incredible on-court achievements and immense contributions to the field of the civil rights movement in the United States of America.

Serena Williams is herself a prominent Black Lives Matter activist and has received numerous awards for her activism. She has also been listed among the 35 "most remarkable and beautiful black women" in the world by Essence magazine.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a civil rights organization in the United States, honored Williams with the President's Award at the annual NAACP Image Awards in 2003.

"Someone in my position can show women and people of color that we have a voice" - Serena Williams in an interview for Vogue in 2020

Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2022

Serena Williams appeared on the cover of British Vogue's November issue of 2020. There, she elaborated on her thoughts about the Black Lives Matter movement, body positivity, and female empowerment.

Williams told Vogue that she has never regretted her skin color and that she loves "representing the beautiful dark women out there."

"I've never been a person that has been like, 'I want to be a different colour' or 'I want my skin tone to be lighter.' I like who I am, I like how I look, and I love representing the beautiful dark women out there," Williams said in 2020. "For me, it's perfect. I wouldn't want it any other way."

The 23-time Major champion stressed that women are not conditioned to challenge for top-ranking jobs and positions in society.

"In this society, women are not taught or expected to be that future leader or future CEO," she said.

Williams believes that such an environment needs to improve with the help of people such as herself, using their voices to champion for the cause.

"The narrative has to change. And maybe it doesn't get better in time for me, but someone in my position can show women and people of colour that we have a voice, because lord knows I use mine," she added. "I love sticking up for people and supporting women. Being the voice that millions of people don't have."

