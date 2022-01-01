Pam Shriver picks Garbine Muguzuza, Aryna Sabalenka as main threats to Ashleigh Barty's No. 1 ranking

In a recent interview with the WTA, Pam Shriver weighed in on Ashleigh Barty's dominance over the past few years. Shriver also named the players who she feels could pose a challenge to the Aussie's stronghold over the No. 1 ranking.

The former World No. 3 asserted that the 2022 season will see a new player crowned World No. 1.

"I think there will be a new No. 1," Pam Shriver said. "I’m not exactly sure whom, but I think Ash has had a great run and I think it could be somebody in the top 5."

She went on to name two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza as the leading contender to pip Barty for the top spot. Muguruza, who won the WTA Finals last year, is currently third in the WTA rankings.

Shriver also threw her weight behind World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The big-hitting Belarusian has made several deep runs in tournaments in the past year or so, but has often fallen at the final hurdle.

"I’m looking at the points, and I think the most likely one is Garbiñe Muguruza," Shriver continued. "It could be Aryna Sabalenka, if she buries those demons. It wasn’t just what Garbiñe showed at Guadalajara, but she and [coach] Conchita [Martinez] have developed a solid partnership."

"I feel she’s underachieved in the last couple of years, but I think the second half of 2021 she started to show more of the promise that took her to a French and a Wimbledon title. I’m looking at Ash’s lead and it’s not insignificant."

Garbine Muguruza with coach Conchita Martinez at the 2021 WTA Finals

According to Shriver, Barty, who is currently in her 102nd consecutive week as World No. 1, will not finish the season in that position.

"But I feel like Ash Barty, as great as she is, I don’t see her as being on top for 154 consecutive weeks. She’s so solid, but I just think someone else is going to step up," the American added.

I would be hard-pressed to pick somebody over Ashleigh Barty for the No. 1 ranking: Martina Navratilova

Ashleigh Barty won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2021

18-time Major winner Martina Navratilova did not agree with Shriver's point of view. Navratilova feels Barty will continue her reign at the summit of the rankings, provided the Australian stays healthy throughout the 2022 season.

The American highlighted that Barty has had enough time to recharge her batteries since her last tournament at the 2021 US Open.

"At the end of 2022, I would be hard-pressed to pick somebody over her, she’s the most complete player out there," Navratilova said. "She's also well-rested and has had time to improve her game even more. So everybody’s behind, and it’s going to be hard for those nipping at her heels to catch up."

"Can anybody be healthy enough, consistent enough to take away the No.1 ranking? And play better than her for the entire year? If they can, I’ll take my hat off. But I don’t see that happening if she’s healthy," she added.

