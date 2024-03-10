Pam Shriver presented with a bracelet from Chris Evert collection as American receives WTA Georgina Clark Mother Award for her contribution to tennis

Former doubles No.1 Pam Shriver was recently presented with a bracelet from Chris Evert's collection as she received the WTA Georgina Clark Mother Award.

According to the WTA’s website, the Georgina Clark Mother Award is given to recognize women who have made a significant contribution to the culture and emotional life of the WTA family, worked to improve the sport for all, and gone above and beyond to help those less fortunate.

On Sunday, the WTA made a post on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating Pam Shriver. Alongside receiving the award, Pam Shriver was presented with a Monica Rich Kosann bracelet from Chris Evert's collection, which she wore in the picture uploaded.

Georgina Clark, in whose honor the award is given, was a mother of five who served the WTA in various capacities. She held roles ranging from Vice President for European Operations and Worldwide Tour Director from 1981 to 2005 to even serving as the umpire for the 1984 Wimbledon final between Evert and Martina Navratilova.

Since its inception in 2010, notable recipients of the award include Chris Evert, Judy Murray, Ann Haydon-Jones, Judy Tegart-Dalton, Mary Carillo, and others.

Major highlights from Pam Shriver and Chris Everts

Chris Evert and Pam Shriver

Pam Shriver and Chris Evert are often referred to as two of the greatest tennis players of all time.

During her 18 years on the WTA tour, Shriver won a cumulative total of 133 matches. She sits at No. 4 on the all-time list for most titles, behind Margaret Court with 147, Chris Evert with 189, and Martina Navratilova who won 354 titles.

Shriver regularly partnered with Czech–American tennis legend Martina Navratilova, and in 1984, they became the only duo to win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year.

Shriver also holds an Olympic gold medal from the 1988 edition in Seoul when she partnered with Zina Garrison to defeat Czechs Jana Novotná and Helena Suková.

Chris Evert, on the other hand, won 198 titles over the course of 17 years. Unlike Shriver, Chris Evert excelled more in the singles category.

Among Evert's records are holding the record of being the only player to win 7 French Open titles, the only player to win the US Open four consecutive times, reaching 34 Grand Slam finals, and many more.

Chris Evert also dominated the WTA by being World No. 1 for a cumulative total of 260 weeks. On the all-time list, she is behind Serena Williams with 319, Martina Navratilova with 332, and Steffi Graf with 377 weeks.