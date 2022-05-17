Pam Shriver urges Serena Williams, Billie Jean King & other players to form a syndicate, buy Italian Open in a bid for equal prize money 

Former player Pam Shriver has called upon Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and others, to form a WTA player syndicate and buy the Italian Open WTA event.

Shriver's proposal comes in a bid to bring more pay parity between the men's and women's events, a cause that many current and past female players have been fighting for over the years.

The disparity in prize money between the men's and women's events at the Italian Open was a major talking point recently as the event was underway in Rome.

Shriver feels the likes of Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, and a few other great players could come together to sort out the issue. She urged Serena Ventures, Serena Williams' investment firm, to help put the plan in motion.

In a recent social media post, Shriver put across her idea for equal pay at the Italian Open from future editions. The American player turned broadcaster has won 21 Grand Slam doubles titles and an Olympic Gold medal.

"It’s time to get a former @WTA player syndicate together (MN, CE, BJK, MS, SW, VW, KC,LD…) and buy the women’s Italian Open tournament, put a female tournament director in place and either it stays in Rome with equal prize money or find a new city. @SerenaVentures let’s do this!" said the social media post from Shriver.

The American tennis great wants to see the appointment of a female tournament director who can introduce equal prize money for the women's event, in tune with the men's event.

The prize money earned by the Italian Open women's singles champion is less than half of what the men's singles champion earned for the 2022 event. While the winner's prize money for the ATP event was €836,355, it was just €332,260 for the WTA event. Similarly, the men's singles finalist earned €456,720 as compared to the €195,813 prize money for the women's finalist.

Here is the detailed breakdown for both events:

There have been calls from many tennis fans and former players alike to remedy the pay disparity. Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest players of all-time, also lashed out against the disparity.

Serena Williams hints comeback at 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

In a great bit of news for fans, Serena Williams recently hinted at a comeback to the court, sooner rather than later. She posted a video of herself in a training session after a long time out due to injury.

Williams is expected to play at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, exactly a year since she last appeared on tour.

Chasing a record-equalling (with Margaret Court) 24th Grand Slam singles title, Serena Williams was forced to retire at last year's Wimbledon Championships. Williams suffered a foot injury in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The seven-time champion at SW19 has been on the sidelines ever since.

