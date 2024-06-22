Paris-bound Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal among 4 players competing in doubles at Wimbledon 2024

Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, N. Sriram Balaji, and Yuki Bhambri are the four Indians who will be in action in the men’s doubles main draw of Wimbledon 2024, scheduled to start on July 1 in London. Paris Olympics 2024-bound Rohan Bopanna will partner with Matthew Ebden, while another Paris-bound athlete Sumit Nagal will pair up with Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

On the other hand, Yuji Bhambri will compete alongside France’s Albano Olivetti. Meanwhile, Balaji will partner with local lad Luke Johnson.

It’s worth noting that Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the semi-finals last year. However, they exited from the semis after losing in straight sets to eventual winners Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupski by 5-7, 4-6.

Notably, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on June 13 confirmed that Bopanna and Balaji qualification for the Paris Olympics' doubles event. Bopanna and Balaji will pair up in the men’s doubles event at the Summer Games in Paris.

Recently, there was an air of suspense about Rohan Bopanna’s doubles partner. Notably, the top 10 doubles players will have a chance to pick their doubles partner ranked inside top 300 in the ATP Rankings.

This will be maiden Wimbledon outing for Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, who recently achieved a new career-high ranking of 71 in the latest ATP Rankings, propelled him to emerge as the joint-fourth highest-ranked Indian male tennis player ever since the introduction of the computerized system of rankings in 1973.

Nagal, who finished as the runner-up at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Perugia, moved up six spots to edge past Leander Paes and join Sashi Menon on the all-time list of ATP Rankings.

On the other hand, N Sriram Balaji earlier competed in Wimbledon in 2018. However, he made an exit from the second round after losing to Ben McLachlan from Japan and Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany in the men’s doubles event.

Moving forward, Yuki Bhambri, who is competing currently in Halle Open 2024, also took part in Wimbledon 2024 but made an exit from the opening round after losing against Jared Donaldson from America.