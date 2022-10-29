Paris Masters 2022: Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (WC) Gilles Simon

Date: October 31, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon preview

Andy Murray in action at the Gijon Open

Andy Murray will face Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.

Murray has won 25 out of 42 matches so far this season and his performances saw him return to the top 50 of the ATP rankings. He is yet to win a tournament in 2022 but has managed to reach two finals in Sydney and Stuttgart.

Murray most recently competed at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he came back from a set down to beat Roman Safiullin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. However, he lost 6-3, 6-4 to sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16.

Simon, on the other hand, has won just five out of 12 matches so far this season and has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger Tour. The 37-year-old's most notable performance in 2022 was reaching the third round of the French Open, where he lost 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to eventual semifinalist Marin Cilic.

The Frenchman's most recent participation on the ATP Tour came at the Moselle Open in Metz, where he beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. However, he lost 7-6(2), 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16.

Simon received a wildcard for the main draw of the Paris Masters, which will be the final tournament of his career.

Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Murray leads 16-2 in the head-to-head against Simon, with their last meeting coming at the 2016 Erste Bank Open, which the Brit won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -450 -5.5 (+120) Over 20.5 (-135) Gilles Simon +310 +5.5 (-165) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon prediction

Murray will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win if we compare his recent form to that of Simon's. The Frenchman has played in the main draw of just two ATP Tour tournaments since the French Open.

Murray is a fine defensive player but can attack with vigor when required. He might opt for a more aggressive approach against Simon and use his powerful groundstrokes to put him on the back foot. Murray's serve, return game and on-court movement have gotten better as the season has progressed.

Simon is a counterpuncher and plays a rather cautious game with very few unforced errors. However, he might be forced to play more aggressively against the Scot.

Murray isn't the same player he once was, but will almost certainly prove to be too strong for the French veteran.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes