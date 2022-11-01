Paris Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Paris Masters 2022 has a star-studded line-up, headlined by the return of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since becoming a father.
This will be the Spaniard's first competitive match since bowing out in the Round of 16 at the US Open in early September. He will start his title quest against World No. 31 Tommy Paul in the evening session.
Another first-time father, Daniil Medvedev, will take to the court at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The Russian, however, has already played one tournament in Vienna last week after the big change in his personal life and ended up winning the title.
World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will look to bounce back from his semifinal defeat in Basel in the French capital. Both Medvedev and Alcaraz will be in action in what is a packed day session at Court Central on Day 3, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz.
Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie, Basel champion Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Hubert Hurkacz are some of the other players to watch on an exciting day of tennis action.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Paris Masters:
Court Central
(Starts at 11:00 am local time)
(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans
Followed by: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur
Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Followed by: (9) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Gilles Simon
Not before 7.30 pm local time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul
Not before 8.30 pm local time: (12) Cameron Norrie vs (Q) Corentin Moutet
Court 1
(Starts at 11:00 am local time)
Jack Draper vs (16) Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Mikael Ymer
Followed by: Fabio Fognini vs Grigor Dimitrov or Botic van de Zandschulp
Followed by: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune or Stan Wawrinka
Followed by: (14) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov or Francisco Cerundolo
Court 2
(Starts at 11:00 am local time)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Not before 2 pm local time: (WC) Richard Gasquet/Quentin Halys vs Matthew Ebden/Jamie Murray
Followed by: Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev
Followed by/After Suitable Rest: Maxime Cressy/Gonzalo Escobar vs Daniel Evans/John Peers
Followed by: (1) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs (WC) Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul
Where to watch Paris Masters 2022?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the Paris Masters action live on these respective channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.
Iqiyi - China.
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).
Nova Sport - Czech Republic.
TV2 - Denmark.
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.
Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.
Polsat - Poland.
Tennis Channel - USA.
TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.
Voot and Sports18 - India.
ESPN - Latin America.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.