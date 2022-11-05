Paris Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Semifinals, Day 6

Some sizzling action is in store for fans as the semifinals get underway on Day 6 of the Paris Masters 2022 on Saturday.

Eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune are set to battle it out in an exciting last-four clash between two of the sport's brightest young guns. The fact that both of them have been in superb form of late is what makes this showdown even more exciting.

Auger-Aliassime is, of course, the player to watch right now. The 22-year-old has come to this tournament on the back of title wins at Florence, Antwerp and Basel. He seems to be in no mood to stop any time soon as he has added another three wins at the final Masters 1000 event of the season to extend his unbeaten run to 16 matches.

Auger-Aliassime's next opponent, Holger Rune, too has been in great touch. He won the Stockholm title last month and made it all the way to the final in Basel, losing to none other than Auger-Aliassime. While revenge will be on his mind, it remains to be seen if he can execute his plans properly against a man on a mission.

The other men's singles semifinal is yet to be decided at the time of writing. Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is currently one set up over Italian star Lorenzo Musetti. Later at night, Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Tommy Paul in his quest for a last-four berth.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Paris Masters:

Court Central

(Starts at 11.30 am local time)

(7) Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara vs (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Not before 2 pm local time: Holger Rune vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not before 4.30 pm local time: Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas or Tommy Paul

Followed by: (8) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs Tim Puetz/Michael or Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies

Where to watch Paris Masters 2022?

Holger Rune in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

Viewers from the following countries can catch the Paris Masters action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

ESPN - Latin America.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

