Paris Masters 2022 Today's Results: Carlos Alcaraz gets past Nishioka, De Minaur stuns Medvedev, Tsitsipas overcomes Evans | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 Paris Masters saw 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz move closer to winning his maiden title at Bercy after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also booked his place in the third round of the competition after a straight-sets win over Dan Evans. Teen sensation Holger Rune also made it to the third round with a convincing victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

There were also a number of upsets, with Alex De Minaur thrashing fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and Wildcard Gilles Simon ending Ninth seed Taylor Fritz's run.

Here are the major results from Day 3 of the 2022 Paris Masters:

Carlos Alcaraz moves one step closer to winning his maiden title at Bercy

Carlos Alcaraz at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 in his Paris Masters opener to begin his bid to win his maiden title there. The top seed defeated his opponent in 72 minutes, winning in straight sets in the pair's first match.

In the third round, Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov in an attempt to keep his No. 1 ranking in the world.

Stefanos Tsitsipas storms past Dan Evans

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Rolex Paris Masters.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Britain's Dan Evans by a score of 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to secure his spot in the third round of the Paris Masters.

The 24-year-old Greek, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Bercy tournament in 2019, will play either Cameron Norrie or Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the round of 16.

Alex De Minaur stuns Daniil Medvedev

Alex de Minaur at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Alex de Minaur upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

World No. 3 Medvedev rallied back in the second set, but De Minaur came back from a break down to win 6-4 2-6 7-5 and claim his first career win over a top-five player.

Gilles Simon cuts Taylor Fritz's run short

Gilles Simons at the Rolex Paris Masters.

By defeating American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, Gilles Simon advanced to the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, which will be his final tournament. Simon, 37, will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

Paris Masters 2022: Day 3 results at a glance

Men's singles (second round):

(1) Carlos Alcaraz def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4,6-4

Alex de Minaur def. Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4

(8) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Mikael Ymer 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(6)

(WC) Gilles Simon def. (9) Taylor Fritz 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Holger Rune def. (10) Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-1

(16) Frances Tiafoe def. Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov def. Fabio Fognini 6-0, 7-5

Lorenzo Musetti def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2

Men's doubles (second round):

Matthew Ebden/Jamie Murray def. (WC) Richard Gasquet/Quentin Halys 6-2, 7-6(7-1)

Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin def. Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5

Daniel Evans/John Peers def. Maxime Cressy/Gonzalo Escobar 3-6, 6-4(40-30), 10-5

(1) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury def. (WC) Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul 7-5, 6-7(4-7), 11-9

