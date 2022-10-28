Paris Masters 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 ATP season is slowly winding down, with the Paris Masters being the last Masters 1000 tournament of the season. It will be held from October 31 to November 6.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leads the field as the top seed. Rafael Nadal, who has been out of action since his loss at the US Open, except for a quick Laver Cup appearance, will make his comeback here and is seeded second. The Spaniard is gunning for his first title at the venue.

2022 French Open and US Open finalist Casper Ruud has been going through a rough patch of late. He was knocked out in the first round of his last two tournaments and will be looking to get back on track with a good showing here. The Norwegian is the third seed, with last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev being the fourth seed.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is the fifth seed, while defending champion Novak Djokovic is seeded sixth. He's currently on a nine-match winning streak, having claimed back-to-back titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. The Serb is the most decorated player in the history of the tournament and is aiming to capture a seventh title at the Paris Masters this time around.

Andrey Rublev and the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime round out the top eight seeds. Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz are among some of the other notable names in the mix. The French quartet of Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Arthur Rinderknech and Gilles Simon were the wildcard recipients.

The Paris Masters offers a final chance for most players to end their season on a high, and for others, to fine-tune their preparations for the ATP Finals. On that note, here's where one can catch all the action happening at the tournament this week:

Paris Masters channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN and Sportsnet - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

