Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 1

Day 1 of the Paris Masters will see the first round of the men's singles as well as men's doubles event take place. Only one fixture in the latter will be played.

Andy Murray will lock horns with 13th seed Alex de Minaur in what will be arguably the most highly anticipated match of the day. The two will face each other for the fourth time this season.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Sebastian Baez, while 15th seed Ben Shelton will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Musetti and Stan Wawrinka will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the opening day of the Paris Masters.

Schedule for Day 1 of the Paris Masters

Central Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (15) Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: Andy Murray vs (13) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez

Not before 5:30 pm local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Richard Gasquet

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (Q) Dominic Thiem

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Nicolas Jarry vs Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

Followed by: (16) Karen Khachanov vs Max Purcell

Not before 4:30 pm local time: Laslo Djere vs Luca van Assche

Followed by: (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka vs (LL) Jordan Thompson

Followed by: Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Musetti

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Jiri Lehecka vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (Q) Roman Safiullin vs (WC) Alexandre Muller

Followed by: Jamie Murray / Michael Venus vs Francisco Cerundolo / Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Paris Masters 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 11 am local time First Round (Men's singles and men's singles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Paris Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the fifth day in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of Day 1 of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches of Day 1 in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Paris will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Paris Masters 2023: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.