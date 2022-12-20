Nick Kyrgios is all set to return to playing for Australia for the first time in three years as he prepares for the mixed-team event — the United Cup. Former Australian player Pat Rafter has expressed his excitement to see how the 27-year-old will respond to the challenge.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will replace the ATP Cup and will be played from December 29 to January 8 in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne. Kyrgios last played for Australia in the 2019 Davis Cup and recently stated that the reason for his prolonged absence was not getting the deserved respect from his countrymen.

"Maybe if Australia embraced me a little bit more, I would play for it and bring home the trophy,” Kyrgios said.

On Monday, two-time Grand Slam champion and former Davis Cup captain Rafter stated that Kyrgios will have to work with current captains Lleyton Hewitt and Samantha Stosur. He also suggested that there was no guarantee of Australia winning the Davis Cup only because of the 22nd-ranked player.

"He will have to work out how he goes about all that. I don't really know what goes on with him," Rafter said. "Would'ves. Should'ves. Could'ves. You've got to want to be there. If you don't, you don't just let down yourself, you let down the team. Obviously you have got Lleyton there running the show. Lleyton has to work out how he wants to structure his team and how he wants it all to evolve. Kygrios will dictate his results. He will dictate who he is."

Speaking on the possibility of a fall-out between Kyrgios and Hewitt, Rafter remained positive since the two have worked together in the past.

"I don't know. They are together here at the United Cup. They have been together before in Davis Cup. He is captain again. We will wait and see what happens but it could work. It is going to be interesting," he added.

"I think it’s a very special event" - Nick Kyrgios on the United Cup

Nick Kyrgios in action during the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios will face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Spain's Rafael Nadal in the league stages of the United Cup. Speaking to the press recently, the Australian praised the format of the tournament and termed it a "special event" where male and female athletes come together to represent their nation.

“I think it’s just a great event to have,” Nick Kyrgios said. “An event where females and males come together as one to represent their nation, I think that’s incredibly important, and for the fans to see their favourite female players and male players come together and play for their country, with all the best athletes from around the world. I think it’s a very special event.”

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes